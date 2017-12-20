Harford County Board of Education Passes 2018-19 School Year Calendar; Classes Begin Sept. 4

From Harford County Public Schools:

During its regularly scheduled business meeting on December 18, 2017, the Board of Education of Harford County unanimously passed Superintendent Barbara Canavan’s proposed 2018-19 school calendar, following a 60-day public input window.

School begins for students (K through grade 12) on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, following the Labor Day holiday. School begins for pre-kindergarten students on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Three-hour early dismissal days will occur for all schools on Thursday, October 18; Friday, November 2; Wednesday, November 21; Friday, December 7; Friday, December 21; Friday, January 18; Friday, February 15; Friday, March 22; Thursday, April 18; and Friday, May 17. There are five inclement weather makeup days built into the calendar that will be used in this order: Monday, June 10; Tuesday June 11; Wednesday, June 12; Thursday, June 13; and Friday, June 14.

If all inclement weather days are utilized, Friday, June 14, 2019, is the last student day To view the approved calendar in its entirety, including holidays and scheduled closures for Thanksgiving break, winter break, spring break, and staff professional development, click here.

The calendar is also available on www.hcps.org by clicking on the ‘Calendars, Closings & Delays’ icon on the left side of the homepage and then clicking on ‘2018-19 Approved Color Coded Calendar.’

Each year, the Board of Education of Harford County appoints a Calendar Committee to make recommendations for the “out year” Harford County Public Schools calendar. The 30-person committee – composed of representatives from the community and the school system – is charged with recommending a proposed calendar for the current school year.

The committee meets to reach consensus on the proposed “out year” calendar during the month of September. The proposal is forwarded to the Superintendent who reviews it and makes a recommendation to the Board to adopt the calendar as proposed by the committee or with suggested changes.

The Board receives the Superintendent’s proposal at a public business meeting, holds the proposal over for 60 days to allow for public comment (the proposed calendar is placed on the HCPS website), and then votes to adopt a calendar for the “out year” at a subsequent meeting.