Rep. Harris: “Congress Owes the American People a Long-Overdue Tax Break”

On December 19, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Conference report to accompany H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement lauding its passage:
“The Conference report passed by the House of Representatives today will put more money back into the pockets of Marylanders and facilitate job creation right here in Maryland and across America. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act preserves the deductions that working- and middle-class Americans rely on, while simplifying the tax code and filing process.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will support economic growth and stimulate job creation right here in America. Lowering tax rates for small and family-owned businesses and for larger employers will encourage American businesses to reinvest in their own operations, increase their employees’ pay, and make the United States more competitive in the global marketplace.
I applaud my colleagues in the House for passing this legislation, and I urge the Senate to follow suit. Congress owes the American people a long-overdue tax break, and now is the time to deliver it.”
Comments
Dr No needs to go says
Ok now seriously anyone who owns a business knows this is absolute BS.
“Lowering tax rates for small and family-owned businesses and for larger employers will encourage American businesses to reinvest in their own operations, increase their employees’ pay,”
Both of these things were deductible prior to this “tax cut” so WTF is Andy talking about?
? says
Can someone please explain the tax cut. We have a stock market breaking records, lowest unemployment ever, lots of new jobs being created GDP numbers not seen in years and the government is going into big time debt in order to give a huge tax break to a few people along with taking health are insurance away from the most needy.
When things are going well isn’t that the time to increase taxes? pay some bills and help some people? When things are in the crapper isn’t that when it’s ok to go into debt to stimulate the economy?
How did things get turned around? What are we going to do to stimulate the economy when things slow down?
Ought to Know says
Mike said it best:
“It’s pure fantasy to think that the tax bill will lead to significantly higher wages and growth as Republicans have promised. The largest economic challenges we face include a skills crisis that our public schools are not addressing, crumbling infrastructure that imperils our global competitiveness, wage stagnation coupled with growing wealth inequality, and rising deficits that will worsen as more baby boomers retire. The tax bill does nothing to address these challenges. In fact, it makes each of them worse.” Michael Bloomberg
Ought to Know says
Even Gov. Hogan knows Andy’s bill is BS: “Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that he will seek to protect Maryland taxpayers from higher state tax bills caused by the federal tax overhaul President Donald J. Trump is expected to sign soon.
The Republican governor said he will submit legislation to the General Assembly next month to do that and called for unanimous legislative support of his proposals.
“Our goal will be to leave that money in the pockets of hard-working Marylanders,” Hogan said in an opening statement at a Board of Public Works meeting. “I am confident that our partners in the General Assembly who have expressed concern over the impact of this tax reform bill will support us unanimously in protecting Marylanders who could be negatively affected. Protecting taxpayers should be a bipartisan issue.”
Not Funny says
Do you know what the difference is between the middle class tax cut and the 1.5 trillion it adds to the debt?
Unlike the debt the tax cut is only temporary…..