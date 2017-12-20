Rep. Harris: “Congress Owes the American People a Long-Overdue Tax Break”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

On December 19, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Conference report to accompany H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement lauding its passage:

“The Conference report passed by the House of Representatives today will put more money back into the pockets of Marylanders and facilitate job creation right here in Maryland and across America. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act preserves the deductions that working- and middle-class Americans rely on, while simplifying the tax code and filing process.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will support economic growth and stimulate job creation right here in America. Lowering tax rates for small and family-owned businesses and for larger employers will encourage American businesses to reinvest in their own operations, increase their employees’ pay, and make the United States more competitive in the global marketplace.

I applaud my colleagues in the House for passing this legislation, and I urge the Senate to follow suit. Congress owes the American people a long-overdue tax break, and now is the time to deliver it.”