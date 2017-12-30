Police Investigate Fatal Perryville Motor Vehicle Crash

From Maryland State Police:
On December 29, 2017 at 5:26 PM troopers responded to MD 222 at the ramp to northbound I-95 in reference to a serious collision involving two vehicles.
The preliminary investigation revealed vehicle 1, a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, was traveling south on MD 222 when it struck the rear of vehicle 2, a grey 2010 Honda CRV which was stopped in the left turn lane on southbound MD 222 to go onto I-95 North.
The operator of Chevrolet, Jeffrey Hoffman, age 56 of Havre De Grace, was transported to Christiana Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The operator of Honda was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later succumbed to those injuries at the hospital. The name of the operator of the Honda is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, North East barrack.
Comments
Pville Panther Mom says
Sheriff Gahler could have prevented this. He says he can prevent everything and I believe him. Shame on Sheriff Adams. Jeff Gahler should take over up in Cecil County and I know he can save lives.
SoulCrusher says
Talk about a whack-a-doodle. Police respond to crime, they don’t prevent it. Quite frankly, this incident may not be criminal at all. Everyone who thinks that police are going to protect you and your families from all crime or all incidents that may harm you are being very naïve. Furthermore, Gahler can’t take over Cecil County as he is allowed only one position of profit from within the meaning of the Maryland Constitution and could not “take over” Cecil County unless he gives up his office in Harford County. Unless your comments are meant to be sarcastic, you are a whack-a-doodle……