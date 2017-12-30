Police Investigate Fatal Perryville Motor Vehicle Crash

From Maryland State Police:

On December 29, 2017 at 5:26 PM troopers responded to MD 222 at the ramp to northbound I-95 in reference to a serious collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed vehicle 1, a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, was traveling south on MD 222 when it struck the rear of vehicle 2, a grey 2010 Honda CRV which was stopped in the left turn lane on southbound MD 222 to go onto I-95 North.

The operator of Chevrolet, Jeffrey Hoffman, age 56 of Havre De Grace, was transported to Christiana Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The operator of Honda was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later succumbed to those injuries at the hospital. The name of the operator of the Honda is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, North East barrack.