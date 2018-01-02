Out of State Duo Arrested in Havre de Grace Auto Thefts

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the area of the 800 block of Revolution Street, Havre de Grace, MD for a report of a truck that was just stolen.

Responding officers were able to broadcast a description of the suspects from surveillance footage and victim account. While officers were canvassing the area for a stolen Dodge Ram truck a second stolen vehicle was reported in from the 300 block of South Union Avenue.

The second car described as a gray Honda CRV was broadcast to officers on patrol. The Honda CRV was located by an officer and pulled over in the 2100 Block of Pulaski Highway. Officers arrested two subjects without further incident.

Havre de Grace Officers were assisted by Aberdeen Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police in canvassing and arresting the suspects.

The two suspects arrested were identified as Billy McArthur of New Jersey and Gloria Bell of North Carolina. Both suspects were transported to the Havre de Grace Police Department then the Harford County Detention Center for further processing.

During the cold months, it is important that you keep your vehicle secure as you never know who may be watching you. Turn it off and lock it up!

For additional information regarding this release, or any others, please contact the office of media relations at 410-939-2121.