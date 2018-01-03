Harford County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Deputy Recruit Charged with Sexual Assault, Employment Terminated

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Deputy Recruit’s employment has been terminated after he was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a minor, second degree assault, and fourth degree sex offense.

Deputy Recruit Nicholas Carini, 20 of Bel Air, who was part of Entry Level Corrections Class 28, currently underway at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, was arrested on January 3, 2017, following an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

Carini was arrested without incident and taken to the Harford County Detention Center for processing. After meeting with a District Court Commissioner for his initial appearance, he was released on his own recognizance.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct, remaining vigilant to ensure our efforts are professional and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from our deputies. The acts alleged are not reflective of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is being released from the HCSO. As the investigation was conducted by the CAC, information pertaining to the investigation must be released by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office. Members of the public are reminded the defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.