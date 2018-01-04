Reel News: Week of Jan. 5, 2018 — Insidious: The Last Key, Molly’s Game, In Between

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Insidious: The Last Key

Directed by Adam Robitel

Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content, violence and terror, and brief strong language

Parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet – in her own family home.

Not available for critical review.

Molly’s Game

Directed by Aaron Sorkin

Rated R for language, drug content and some violence

“Molly’s Game” is based on the true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

Excellent performances and strong writing make for a strong start to this biopic. A fun and interesting story that makes for a entertaining watch, even if you wonder why you cared about any of it at the end.

Four out of five stars.

In Between

Directed by Maysaloun Hamoud

Rated NR.

Three Palestinian women attempt to balance faith and tradition with their modern lives while living in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The strongest parts of the film are the least scripted; when the women can explore their relationships without the narrative detours. An elegant portrait of culture, race, and gender.

Four and a half out of five stars.