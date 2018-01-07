Taco Bell, Valvoline Oil Change, Office Building Proposed in Hickory; Community Input Meetings Scheduled

From Friends of Harford:
Two Community Input Meetings for Monday, January 8, 2018
#1
Monday, January 8, 2018 at 6:00pm
Meeting Place: The Lodge, 2119 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014
Location of Proposed Development: Located on the southeast side of Hickory Bypass – U.S. Route 1 at the intersection with North Fountain Green Road – Maryland Route 543 – in Bel Air, Maryland.
Description of Proposed Development: Site includes 1.1379 acres currently zoned CI and will include one (1) approximately 2,753 square foot Taco Bell restaurant with one (1) drive through window.
#2
Monday, January 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm
Meeting Location: Harford County Public Library, Bel Air Branch, 100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014
Location of Proposed Development: 1606 and 1608 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014
Description of Proposed Development:A proposed site plan and subdivision plan for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change service center and associated office building.
Comments
Jim in Hickory says
Yea Taco Bell!
RU Kidding says
Enjoy it while you can, shortly there will be increased traffic, with a barrage of stores we really don’t need. Burger King near Redner’s with McDonalds not far away, three car washes including the new one in Hickory, the one near the elementary school and the one at Royal Farms. Firestone near Rite Aid does oil changes already. Maybe what’s needed are more fast food places and car wash places!?
bob chance says
we need a Costco or whole foods,..