Taco Bell, Valvoline Oil Change, Office Building Proposed in Hickory; Community Input Meetings Scheduled

From Friends of Harford:

Two Community Input Meetings for Monday, January 8, 2018

#1

Monday, January 8, 2018 at 6:00pm

Meeting Place: The Lodge, 2119 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014

Location of Proposed Development: Located on the southeast side of Hickory Bypass – U.S. Route 1 at the intersection with North Fountain Green Road – Maryland Route 543 – in Bel Air, Maryland.

Description of Proposed Development: Site includes 1.1379 acres currently zoned CI and will include one (1) approximately 2,753 square foot Taco Bell restaurant with one (1) drive through window.

AGENDA

#2

Monday, January 8, 2018 at 6:30 pm

Meeting Location: Harford County Public Library, Bel Air Branch, 100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014

Location of Proposed Development: 1606 and 1608 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014

Description of Proposed Development:A proposed site plan and subdivision plan for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change service center and associated office building.

AGENDA