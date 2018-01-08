Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Canavan to Retire July 1

From Harford County Public Schools:

In a statement emailed to all Harford County Public Schools employees this morning, Barbara Canavan announced that her four-year term as superintendent of schools will expire on June 30, 2018, at which time she will retire.

Mrs. Canavan was appointed to serve in the interim position on July 1, 2013, before being named superintendent of schools by the Board of Education of Harford County on July 1, 2014. Mrs. Canavan replaced Dr. Robert Tomback, who left the school system in 2013 at the end of his four-year term to pursue other opportunities.

Superintendent Canavan emailed the following statement to all HCPS employees today:

“It has been my honor to serve the students, staff and community of Harford County as your Superintendent of Schools. Harford County Public Schools is truly an exemplary school system; however, after forty-eight years of public service, forty-five of which have been in Harford County, I have decided to retire effective July 1, 2018.

While I look forward to the opportunities retirement will offer, it still saddens me to be leaving the organization. Harford County Public Schools has blessed me with the privilege of working with an exceptional staff and a caring and supportive community. Collectively we have provided an exceptional experience for the students in our care. I will forever cherish our accomplishments.

In closing, although I look forward to spending precious time with my family, I remain committed to serving faithfully through the duration of my contract and working with the Board of Education and the leadership of Harford County Public Schools to ensure a seamless transition for the future Superintendent.”

“On behalf of the Board of Education of Harford County, I would like to wish Mrs. Canavan all the best as she moves on to enjoy a well-deserved retirement,” said Board President Joseph Voskuhl. “We thank her for her five years of service to the students and staff of Harford County as superintendent, but more importantly for the 45 years she devoted to Harford County Public Schools. She will be greatly missed.”

The Board of Education will now establish a timeline and action plan for hiring a new superintendent. More information regarding the superintendent search will be forthcoming when the process is finalized.