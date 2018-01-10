Candidate Tilley Commits to Serve Only 2 Terms if Elected to Represent District 34B

From Friends of Walter “Butch” Tilley:

With today’s announcement that Governor Hogan is pushing legislation to impose term limits on members of the General Assembly, Republican candidate for House of Delegates in District 34B, Walter “Butch” Tilley, applauds Hogan for his leadership on moving forward with term limits legislation, and is placing self-imposed term limits if elected in 2018.

“Term limits are needed now more than ever for our Delegates and Senators; too much time in power leads to politicians who are out of touch with voters that elected them to represent our interest,” said Tilley. “If I am elected to serve, I commit that I will serve no more than two terms in the House of Delegates.”

Tilley is a small business owner and President of the Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation. Tilley and his family are longtime Harford County residents. He is running for the seat currently held by Delegate Susan McComas who has been in office for 15 years.