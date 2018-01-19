Aberdeen Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen officers arrested 28 year old Jamar Lee Holmes on January 18, 2018 on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.



Officers were called to the 400 block of Dawn Court during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, 2018. When they arrived, they found a 24 year old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. The victim was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Witnesses reported that the victim saw a domestic incident between a man and woman on Dawn Ct. When the victim went to check on the woman, he was attacked and stabbed by the man. That man was later identified as Jamar Lee Holmes of E. Bel Air Ave in Aberdeen. An arrest warrant was obtained by Aberdeen Detectives, charging Holmes with attempted first and second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault.



On January 18, 2018 Officer Lightner and Officer Jovic located Holmes leaving the ENB Food Market on E Bel Air Ave in a vehicle. They then stopped the vehicle and took Holmes into custody. At the time of his arrest, Holmes was found to be in possession of marijuana that appeared to be packaged for sale. He was subsequently charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of cds paraphernalia.