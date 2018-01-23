Kingsville Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

From Maryland State Police:

A Harford County man was arrested and charged this morning after a Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.



The suspect, Daniel Chetelat Jr., 49, of Kingsville, Md., is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. Chetelat was arrested and later transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held on $50,000 bail.



In January 2018, investigators received multiple downloads of images depicting child pornography from a computer traced to Chetelat. Today, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which consisted of the Maryland State Police and Homeland Security Investigations served a search and seizure warrant at the Chetelat residence.



Forensic examiners conducted reviews of Chetelat’s electronic devices which resulted in the discovery of several images and videos of child pornography. Chetelat was arrested at the scene.



The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.



The investigation is ongoing.