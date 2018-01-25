Reel News: Week of Jan 26, 2018 — Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Directed by Wes Ball
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, and some thematic elements

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

A repeat of the other “Maze Runner” films, except this one never seems to end. The script spends more time trying to punch up the visuals than developing a coherent story. Nothing here but a check mark to complete the trilogy.

One and a half out of five stars.

