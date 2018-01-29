Bridges in Pylesville and White Hall to Temporarily Close for Inspection

From Harford County government:

Temporary Road Closure: Linkous Road Bridge in Pylesville

Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing Linkous Road Bridge #133 over Falling Branch, which is between Maryland Route 136 (Harkins Road) and Maryland Route 24 (Rocks Road), on or about Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. for about three days. This temporary daytime closure is to complete subsurface investigations related to future repairs at the bridge. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Temporary Road Closure: Troyer Road Bridge in Whitehall

Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing Troyer Road Bridge #103, which is between Maryland Route 23 (Norrisville Road) and Harford Creamery Road, on or about Monday, February 12, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. for about one week. This temporary daytime closure is to complete subsurface investigations related to future repairs at the bridge, which crosses a tributary of Little Deer Creek. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions may be directed to Glen Hebel, Civil Engineer III, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1344.