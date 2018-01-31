Harford County Democratic Central Committee Objects to Premature Endorsement of Candidates

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:
The Harford County Democratic Central Committee objects to premature endorsement of a candidate before the deadline for filing candidacy.
The Harford County Education Association and Maryland Classified Employees Association #610 issued an early endorsement for a candidate for county council president well before all other candidates have filed for this office. Such a premature move undercuts the electoral process.
Both groups promote their choice without mentioning what is so commendable about the candidate’s track record, character or public positions that warrants short-circuiting the deliberative process. What were the negative considerations that they overlooked? What may have been promised by the candidate or the county executive to secure the endorsements in an effort to shut out competition?
We urge prudence in the electorate. Employee groups may want to substitute elections for labor negotiations. But the voters have a wider view.
We urge special interest groups to respect the electoral process. Hold off on endorsements until all of the candidates have filed for the office to determine what each of the candidates has to offer.
The best advice is to make a sound choice in the first place rather than to correct a poor choice later.
THE HARFORD COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE
Cordell Hunter, Chair
Barbara O. Kreamer, Vice Chair
Christopher Boardman, Secretary
Waqi Alam, Treasurer
Jean Salvatore
Donna Kahoe
Andre Johnson
Michael Bracknell
Cindy Skilton
Denise Perry
Comments
OldSchool says
I hope Jerry Scarborough is not running for dog catcher…
Ryan Burbey says
Your dispersions are offensive and sophomoric. Any serious candidate would have already filed. Perhaps the Democratic Central Committee should focus on fielding candidates for office rather than making trite statements about our pubic employee unions and trying to pigeon hole us as special interests. Maybe you have not noticed HCEA fighting for our kids, our teachers and schools. Come out of your partisan bubble. There is no quid pro quo with endorsements. We endorse people because we believe they will do a good job and we are confident in their support for public education.
As a lifelong Democrat I am embarrassed by your poor judgement and lack of organization. I have only ever voted for two Republicans in my life. One of them is Pat Vincenti. Why? I voted for him because he is an honest, good man who believes in public education and supports our teachers. I will vote for him again in November, as should every voter in Harford County. HCEA endorses candidates solely on their support for public education, students and teachers. We are a non-partisan organization. Your attempts to vilify our endorsement process are repugnant.
Burby sucks says
Ryan why not share your disgusting post about KARMA and the train crash? Happy someone was killed? But your sorry? Typical Democrat who likes to dish dirt but they hide when its time to face the music with a poor attempt at an apology?
Ryan Burbey says
The post was insensitive. I did not know or see that anyone had been hurt at the time. I would never poke fun at someone dying or being harmed. I took it down when it was brought to my attention that someone was harmed. The post was about the irony of a train full of politicians who voted against train safety measures crashing into a dump truck full of trash. I am sorry if any one was offended. It was in poor taste. It was not meant to offend anyone or make light of someone being harmed. I don’t want anyone to ever be hurt or killed. Those who know me know this. I took the photo down. I am sorry if you were offended. It was not a partisan smear. I found the incident ironic given that Congress has failed to fund Amtrak safety measures. I hope folks can forgive a moment of insensitivity.
SoulCrusher says
Ryan, your irony is justified. I was not offended. Maybe the accident wouldn’t have happened if they had voted for proper safety regulations.
Michael Hiob says
Without elaborating, I second what Mr. Burbey stated regarding our organizations early endorsements.