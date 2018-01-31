Harford County Democratic Central Committee Objects to Premature Endorsement of Candidates

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee objects to premature endorsement of a candidate before the deadline for filing candidacy.

The Harford County Education Association and Maryland Classified Employees Association #610 issued an early endorsement for a candidate for county council president well before all other candidates have filed for this office. Such a premature move undercuts the electoral process.

Both groups promote their choice without mentioning what is so commendable about the candidate’s track record, character or public positions that warrants short-circuiting the deliberative process. What were the negative considerations that they overlooked? What may have been promised by the candidate or the county executive to secure the endorsements in an effort to shut out competition?

We urge prudence in the electorate. Employee groups may want to substitute elections for labor negotiations. But the voters have a wider view.

We urge special interest groups to respect the electoral process. Hold off on endorsements until all of the candidates have filed for the office to determine what each of the candidates has to offer.

The best advice is to make a sound choice in the first place rather than to correct a poor choice later.

THE HARFORD COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Cordell Hunter, Chair

Barbara O. Kreamer, Vice Chair

Christopher Boardman, Secretary

Waqi Alam, Treasurer

Jean Salvatore

Donna Kahoe

Andre Johnson

Michael Bracknell

Cindy Skilton

Denise Perry