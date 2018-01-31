Harford County Public Library Celebrates Black History Month with Series of Events

From the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library celebrates Black History Month in February with 10 events at library locations throughout the county.

Gee’s Bend Quilt Explorations is on display at the Aberdeen Library throughout February, giving customers the opportunity to explore the art and history of the quilts of Gee’s Bend. The Aberdeen Library is located at 21 Franklin Street in Aberdeen.

“Alfred B. Hilton: Harford’s African American Medal of Honor Recipient” is the topic of a presentation by historian Jim Chrismer on Thursday, February 1, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive in Joppa. Hilton was one of the first African American men to receive the Medal of Honor, the United States’ highest military honor.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will make its annual presentation of books to Harford County Public Library on Saturday, February 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. The featured speaker will be Peter Byrd, author of “The Son of Seven Daughters: A 350-Year American Family Album.” Byrd will discuss the book, which features the history of the 11 generations of his family in North America and what he learned about the United States, his family and himself while writing the book.

Books on Tap’s February offering will discuss Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” at Sean Bolan’s, 12 South Main Street in Bel Air, on Tuesday, February 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Advanced registration is requested at the Books on Tap Meetup or at the Bel Air Library.

The 7th Black Gospel Music Experience takes place Tuesday, February 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 North Union Avenue, across the street from the Havre de Grace Library. At this library-sponsored event geared toward the whole family, local Gospel choirs and soloists will perform the sounds and history of Black Gospel. Participants will learn about the roots of Black Gospel and its place in the African American community today.

Booked for Lunch on Wednesday, February 7, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Edgewood Library will focus on “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly. The Edgewood Library is located at 629 Edgewood Road in Edgewood.

Take a guided virtual reality field trip and explore the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta, Ga., with Google Expeditions on Saturday, February 17, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library.

African American inventors are the topic of the Science Club for children in grades K-5 on Wednesday, February 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library. Participants will explore the science and innovations of African American scientists and innovators.

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot is the topic of the Norrisville Book Discussion Group on Monday, February 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall.

“Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Francis Harper: 19th Century Freedom Fighters” will be held Wednesday, February 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Edgewood Library. Vivian Fisher, manager, African American Department, Enoch Pratt Free Library/State Library Resource Center, will lead a discussion about the lives and accomplishments of Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Francis Harper, prominent African American abolitionists, social reformers and civil rights advocates with deep Maryland roots. Participants will discover lesser known stories about these freedom fighters and gain an appreciation for the legacy of resistance and progressive reform they left behind.

“There’s something for everyone to explore and learn at Harford County Public Library during Black History Month,” said Mary Hastler, CEO. “Our programming is very eclectic this year and ranges from a Black Gospel music experience to a book dedication to a virtual reality field trip with Google Expeditions. We invite all our customers to participate in these special events.”