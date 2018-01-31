Joppatowne Elementary Wins Fall 2017 Maryland Stock Market Game

From the Maryland Council on Economic Education Announces:

Fall 2017 Stock Market GameTM Winners

The Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving economic and financial literacy in Maryland’s schools, today announced the winning elementary, middle, and high school teams of the Fall 2017 Maryland Stock Market Game TM (SMG).

The SMG TM is an educational simulation game that teaches about investing, the stock market, and the global economy. Taught using personal computers at school and supervised by a teacher trained by MCEE, SMG TM participants develop skills in mathematics, language arts, research, and critical thinking, all while building and maintaining a stock portfolio.

The first place state winners of the Fall 2017 Stock Market Game TM are:

1st Place Elementary School: Joppatowne Elementary

Advisor: Kathleen Thompson

County: Harford

1st Place Middle School: Easton Middle

Advisor: Ken Popp

County: Talbot

1st Place High School: Stephen Decatur High

Advisor: Kurt Marx

County: Worcester

Participants in grades 4-12 register with MCEE for a fall, spring, or year-long session, and are taught grade-level lessons on investing. Classes are divided into teams of three to six students and each team is given a virtual $100,000 to invest in common stocks. Students research industries and the companies within those industries in order to make sound investments. The fall and spring games last 10 weeks each and the year-long teams participate in both sessions. During this time, the team works together to manage their portfolio and create a successful investment management strategy.

“The Stock Market Game helps create a foundation for students to eventually become lifelong investors,” said Dr. Allen Cox, MCEE’s Assistant Director of Financial Education. “The simulation focuses on strategies for making wise investments to build a secure future, not just how to make money quickly. The skills learned by playing the game can impact the way a student views money and how they spend and save for the rest of their lives.”