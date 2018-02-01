Aberdeen Vehicle Chase Leads to Seizure of Handgun and Over 9,000 Rounds of Ammunition

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
Aberdeen Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday that led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of thousands of rounds of ammunition and a handgun.
At around 7:20 p.m. officers stopped a 2004 Mercedes Benz on Center Deen Ave. The car was driven by 37 year old Brandon Tyre Jones of New County Rd in Aberdeen. A few minutes after being stopped, Jones fled in the vehicle and officers pursued him to the area of Rt 40 & Revolution St in Havre de Grace where he was apprehended and arrested.
Evidence found in Jones’ vehicle led officers to obtain a search and seizure warrant for his home in the unit block of New County Rd. Members of the Harford County Municipal SWAT Team and Aberdeen Officers served the warrant around 2:30 a.m. on February 1, 2018. As a result of the warrant, officers seized a loaded .45 caliber handgun, gun magazines, gun parts, and over 9,000 rounds of ammunition. The ammunition included numerous different calibers to include 7.62 rifle and 12 gauge shotgun ammunition.
A second man was arrested as a result of the search warrant. Thirty six year old Andre Evans-El of the same address was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and firearms possession with a felony conviction.
Jones was charged with numerous counts of illegal possession of ammunition, concealed dangerous weapons, assault, reckless endangerment, as well as 26 traffic charges related to the vehicle chase. Jones was out on bail at the time of his arrest yesterday, having been charged by the Aberdeen Police Department on January 14, 2018 with numerous counts of illegal possession of regulated firearms, stolen firearms, and other related charges. He is currently being held without bond.
Comments
LaPierre says
But what about his second amendment rights? The NRA should be here defending him.
Mike Callahan says
Forget about the guns and ammo. Jones has 26 traffic citations for the car chase. He’ll never get outta frog town.
Li'l Aberdeen says
We could be wrong, but we’ve heard a (ahem) rumor, that Patrick and Randy’s latest Public Relations initiative is to have APD spread the word about APD’s successes, in order to try to make Patrick and Randy (Skipper and Gilligan) look good. Its just like these two, to try and benefit from someone else’s bravery and dedication. nuh uh guys
To Chief Trabert and to all the brave men and women on your team: We love and admire you. You will always have our pride, support, respect and undying gratitude. You do a great job, day in and day out, while putting your lives on the line. Thank you for standing between us and the bad guys….. one small request: Can you figure out how to stand between us and Skipper&Gilligan????? Can you maybe figure out how to stop them from letting their business cronies steal Ripken Stadium. Right of first refusal….. hah!!!
Chris says
Smoke crack much?
OldMDCop says
Good work, Aberdeen PD! No doubt you saved lives by getting these two off the streets. It is very obvious that they were planning something that would cause death(s). Now, it’s up to a Judge to make sure they don’t get out of jail for a long, long time.