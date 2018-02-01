Aberdeen Vehicle Chase Leads to Seizure of Handgun and Over 9,000 Rounds of Ammunition

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday that led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of thousands of rounds of ammunition and a handgun.

At around 7:20 p.m. officers stopped a 2004 Mercedes Benz on Center Deen Ave. The car was driven by 37 year old Brandon Tyre Jones of New County Rd in Aberdeen. A few minutes after being stopped, Jones fled in the vehicle and officers pursued him to the area of Rt 40 & Revolution St in Havre de Grace where he was apprehended and arrested.

Evidence found in Jones’ vehicle led officers to obtain a search and seizure warrant for his home in the unit block of New County Rd. Members of the Harford County Municipal SWAT Team and Aberdeen Officers served the warrant around 2:30 a.m. on February 1, 2018. As a result of the warrant, officers seized a loaded .45 caliber handgun, gun magazines, gun parts, and over 9,000 rounds of ammunition. The ammunition included numerous different calibers to include 7.62 rifle and 12 gauge shotgun ammunition.

A second man was arrested as a result of the search warrant. Thirty six year old Andre Evans-El of the same address was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and firearms possession with a felony conviction.

Jones was charged with numerous counts of illegal possession of ammunition, concealed dangerous weapons, assault, reckless endangerment, as well as 26 traffic charges related to the vehicle chase. Jones was out on bail at the time of his arrest yesterday, having been charged by the Aberdeen Police Department on January 14, 2018 with numerous counts of illegal possession of regulated firearms, stolen firearms, and other related charges. He is currently being held without bond.