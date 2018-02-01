Police Investigate Twitter Threat of Shooting at Aberdeen High School

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On February 1, 2018 at approximately 12:14 pm, the Aberdeen High School Resource Officer was alerted to a Tweet on Twitter about a shooting that was going to occur on today’s date at the school.

An increased police presence was deployed immediately in and around the high school. The school notified parents of the threat by telephone and e-mail. Parents began responding to the school on their own to take their children home.

Currently the police department is actively following leads in hopes to identify the person or persons responsible for making the Tweet. There will be an increased police presence at the school tomorrow.



Anyone with information on the identity of the culprit, please call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 or Aberdeen High School’s Resource Officer at 410-273-5500.