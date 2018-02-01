Reel News: Week of Feb. 2, 2018 — Bilal: A New Breed of Hero

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Bilal: A New Breed of Hero

Directed by Ayman Jamal and Khurram H. Alavi

Rated PG-13 for violence/warfare and some thematic elements

A thousand years ago, one boy with a dream of becoming a great warrior is abducted with his sister and taken to a land far away from home. Thrown into a world where greed and injustice rule all, Bilal finds the courage to raise his voice and make a change. Inspired by true events, this is a story of a real hero who earned his remembrance in time and history.

A grand adventure that doubles as a vehicle to promote the inclusive side of the Muslim faith. Unfortunately, much of the story is too literal and difficult to follow unless the audience is already familiar with the tale.

Three out of five stars.