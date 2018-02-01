Rep. Harris Calls For Resignation of Harford County Education Association President

From Congressman Andy Harris:
On January 31, an Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to West Virginia collided with a truck, resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Ryan Burbey, the president of the Harford County Education Association, shared a story about the accident on his Facebook page with the caption ‘Karma’. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement calling for Mr. Burbey’s resignation:
“As a member of the Education Subcommittee on Appropriations, I am appalled by Mr. Burbey’s decision to mock yesterday’s train crash that resulted in Christopher Foley’s death. This type of toxic, blindly partisan rhetoric is counter-productive and hateful, and it has no place in our educational system. Mr. Burbey has clearly disgraced his position as president of the Harford County Education Association. Because blatant partisanship and such stunning lack of compassion have no place in public education, he should resign immediately, and owes a sincere apology to the family of Mr. Foley, the other individual who was critically injured, and to all the citizens of Harford County whose trust he violated.”
Comments
Arturro Nasney says
So Andy Harris has just discovered that Burbey is an asshole. I suppose he just hasn’t been aware of his existence.
Mike Callahan says
Oh no! Is this going to the top story of Faux News and MSNBC today? Burbey apologized for being insensative and snarky Andy Harris is afraid to have a town hall meeting with his constituents. Afraid of his voters in the First District. . He is afraid of his own shadow, And he thinks he can bully a teacher out of his job for being snarky? Andy Harris offends people everyday with no after thought. Harris should be the one to resign for being a twit and a zombie Republican..
Whaaaaaaa says
Andy is a supporter of Roy Moore.
Nuff said
Andy Harris to the Rescue says
I couldn’t agree more. It is time for Harford County residents to stand up against this Burbey fellow. I for one, want him having zero contact with those entrusted with teaching my children. Also, wouldn’t Harford County educators want someone with political beliefs that line up with the majority of the county (i.e., center to right of center)? Someone of that persuasion would certainly be more successful than this Burbey guy.
Mary says
A person’s political beliefs have nothing to do with whether they are a good or successful person or educator.
Andy Harris to the Rescue says
Perhaps. But in a position where the individual has to work with the politicians in order to do their job, it certainly helps in navigating the waters.
Looney says
You are an idiot if you think underpaid Harford County teachers are republican and should be represented by one.
Andy Harris to the Rescue says
Ah, Looney speaks with the victim, class warfare mentality. What a good trooper. There is always someone else to blame. It is always, “not may fair share.”
hmmmm... says
No one prior to your comment felt the need to include insults. Do you believe the insult fortifies your opinion or is it just there to make you feel better that you’ve put someone else down? I really am actually curious why it seems that insults are frequently the first thing to come out of the toolbox.
Pw3 says
Harris is a Koch Brother/Mercer stooge….i don’t care what he thinks about anything!
Andy Harris to the Rescue says
That doesn’t mean he isn’t correct here.
Kirk Smith says
Please note Mr. Harris, where is your strong opposition to other elected leaders who blatantly disregard the “norms” of respectable human communication?
Mike says
That would be true if he could keep those extreme views to himself but he has proven time and again he cannot contain himself. This is not his first time at this rodeo.
Build a bridge says
I bet we could find some offensive things on each person, if we looked hard enough. Why are we sensationalizing this? He made a dumb mistake, everyone pretends that he personally crashed the train, he apologizes, gets beat up for not “seeming” sincere enough, lets move forward. These are all things that distract us from important things we should be doing, or concerning ourselves with. Burbey should not need to fall on his sword over this. It was dumb, and in retrospect, incredibly insensitive. He has taken ownership of it. Have we all not been guilty of doing or saying something we regretted?
Karma says
Accept the consequences of your actions Mr. Burberry
Democrats lose again says
A person in his position should know before opening their mouth (…in the form of a tweet). But liberals are so full of hatred, that he certainly saw nothing wrong in what he did. The real karma is the world of crap he is getting from across the state! Bye Bye Birdey, I mean, Burbey!!!!
Looney says
Apparently you do not understand the meaning of Karma.
Karma says
He’s getting what he deserves.
Looney says
Nope
Looney pub says
Apparently you cant get Mr. Burbey’s phallic member out of your mouth long enough to complete a full thought
Fred Rush says
What a idiotic statement by Burbey, a person of his mentality has no place in the education of our children.
Barry Pickelsimer says
Burley calls himself a devote Christian, shame on him!
NHLaw says
Yeah Karma is a bitch Burbey. For years Burbey has exhibited hate towards just about anything remotely right of center. It’s time for the teachers to do the correct thing and disavow Burbey. Burbey’s mean spirit and hate have no place in Harco.
Ryan Burbey says
At the time I posted the comment, I did not know anyone was harmed. I would not have posted it if I had. I am sorry. I posted an insensitive comment about the GOP train wreck into the dump truck. “Karma” I was being sarcastic. It was not meant to offend anyone or make light of someone being harmed. I don’t want anyone to ever be hurt or killed. Those who know me, know this. I took the photo down. I am sorry folks were offended. It was not a partisan smear. Frankly, I found the incident ironic given that Congress has for years failed to fund Amtrak safety measures. I hope folks can forgive a moment of insensitivity.
If someone provides me contact information for the family of Mr. Foley or anyone else who was harmed, I will certainly apologize to them. The post was never intend to be partisan. It was insensitive and not well-thought. As a devote Christian, I can only continue to ask forgiveness and make amends for my insensitivity. I was raised to accept responsibility for my actions. I am doing so by apologizing and learning from the incident. I have learned that we all should be a lot more careful and sensitive of what we say and post on social media. The hyper-partisan rancor which is strangling our country has turned folks who should be friends and neighbors against each other. We should all be focused on building bridges and collaborating; not tearing each other down.
As to Congressman Harris’s comments specifically. I believe they are misplaced and only amplify the divide which we currently live under. To assert that I have somehow discredited my office or violated the trust of the citizens of Harford County is wrong. To imply that I was mocking victims is both erroneous and deliberately malicious. I am stunned that Congressman Harris would not have more important issues with which to concern himself than a poorly thought, insensitive post on Facebook made by a teacher. Mr. Harris should consider the weight of his remarks. Congressmen can cause great damage to ordinary folks and incite dangerous responses by making statements like he has made.
One thing Congressman Harris got right is that partisanship and politics have no place in our schools. Teachers should teach kids how to think; not what to think. That is what I and my colleagues do. Politicians should not seek to score political points by maligning our teachers, our schools or our students. I posted an insensitive remark which did not convey the message intended. It does not mean that I am hateful or lack compassion for others. It means that I made a mistake. It means that for a moment in time, I posted an insensitive remark which was wildly misinterpreted.
I have no intention of resigning. The post was made on my personal Facebook account and on my personal time. The post was not made in my capacity as HCEA President. HCEA is a non-partisan organization. We work to advocate for students, teachers and public education. We have accomplished much since I have been president. I intend to continue that work. I am truly sorry for any harm I have caused anyone by making the insensitive post I made yesterday. I have learned a lot from this; mostly that we all need to be a little more kind, a little more thoughtful and a lot less quick to post comments which may unintentionally offend or hurt others.
The post was never intended to be partisan, hurtful or in any way malicious. I am truly sorry and hope to be able to apologize in a more personal way to the folks who were hurt in the train accident.
Karma says
You are representing all of Harford county’s teachers and a member of the community. That means you are under scrutiny at all times. In your professional position and your personal life as well. If you cannot handle that (keeping your opinions out of public view) then maybe it is time to reconsider your position, or values. As for bipartisan, why don’t you be the one to cross over the party line instead of blaming everyone else for not complying with your way of thinking?
Ryan Burbey says
You are right. My post was insensitive and unhelpful. I should have done better. However, everyone in America should feel free to exercise their right to free speech. At the same time, we should all be more sensitive of others and careful of what we say.
Huh says
Free speech doesn’t mean “free of consequences.”
Mike Callahan says
And Burbey apologized! What is the consequence of a verbal social blunder ?. A rude faux pas.? Off with his head terrorist mode? Bull shit! The Far Right is far out of touch with reality! Go play your crazy Trump style politics elsewhere . Harford Republicans have a dog killer running in District D for County Council.
Karma says
You do have a right to free speech. Which protects you from criminal implications. But it does not protect you from community outcry and social fallout. Its minor infractions like this that, gone unaddressed, lead to larger and more impactful wounds. This cannot be simply swept under the rug sir.
Mike Callahan says
No body is sweeping anything under the rug. Apology was made, Zombie far right Republicans have set the rug on fire with extreme “off with his head” demands. ,Accept the apology like a good Judeo-Christian-Muslim-Buddhest!
How 'bout that says
Hey Mike Callahan… Its out of line for you to assume I am of any religion. And second, Apologies are only good for saving oneself from further deprecation. His blunder of assuming no one was looking has to be addressed. Mr. Burbey has a history of nitpicking any opposition to his agenda. Harford county residents should look at this as an insight into Mr. Burbey’s thoughts
Cdev says
Since Harris is fine with Blake Farenhold, Tim Murphy and Pat Meehan still working and not resigning I guess he approves of thier conduct?
This makes no sense says
Right. Who would have thought, an Amtrak train plowing into a dump truck would have resulted in death and injuries? Clearly not this genius in charge of the HCEA. I guess he didn’t teach Physics?
Resign now. Save yourself from further embarrassment, and save our kids from any influence you may have over their education.
hmmmm... says
Based on your Amtrak comments perhaps the word you were searching for is “ironic” not “karma”. You know if you want to run future posts past us folks on the Dagger we’d be happy to help out. Maybe even keep you out of trouble. Unfortunately, you merely demonstrate the deep hatred on the left for the right and even the center… it’s those knee jerk reactions that tell much more about what one really feels before more careful contemplation cuts in the filters that modulate “how will this hurt me”. I suspect that all your inner circle friends were in total agreement and found it clever. Apology? Sure. Whatever.
Linda Stine Flint says
You will be held to the same standards as the students you are supposed to represent… what you post on your personal page DOES matter…What you do in your life overall even outside of your ‘job’ does impact your job. The same thing we tell our children, be careful what you post on social media because employers do look at that in judging your character. As President of that organization, you represent them even when off the clock. If you thought before you posted you wouldn’t be in this predicament. You need to resign from your position immediately.
Hillary Clinton says
Yet, it is ok for our President to say whatever he wants about others. Maybe now Burbey can run for President!
county teacher says
It’s time for the teachers to leave this Union!! A devote Christian would never want harm to come to someone. Even when you stated you didn’t know anyone was hurt…there was still people on that train…children on that train!! You are still happy for people to get into a wreck! Just awful!!
Kathy M says
Jesus what a snowflake….
Please stay away from my kids I don’t want the to grow up and be a democrat
Tired HCPS Teacher says
The union makes it extremely difficult to leave once you are a member. Check their website. It gives no information about how to end your membership. Calling doesn’t help. When you send a letter, you are told it does not contain the correct information to terminate membership.
Karma says
Not surprising. Someone who is insensitive in their personal life has no business being president….
of the teachers union is what I am talking about.
Active Mom says
OMG…this whole situation is wrong on so many levels, but to get this upset about the president of a Teachers’ Union acting in admittedly poor taste when the President of the United States is flashing the names of his donors during the SOTU, openly admitting molesting women, and disparaging immigrants from s-hole nations is something I am much more concerned about yet the Religious Right overlooks this, God help us all.
Ryan Burbey says
the fact that others may do worse is no excuse for my error. I am truly sorry and take full responsibility for my insensitivity.
Active Mom says
Stay local
Active Mom says
So are you telling us that “he’s our (teachers union) president” and that we should just “deal with it” or maybe youre saying “if we don’t like it then get out”
Active dad says
Hey Active mom lets try to address the issue at hand here. Try not to get off on a tangent about something that has no relevance here.
Mike Callahan says
Mr.Ryan Burbey, :This is what you get for endorsing a Republican for County Council President in January. Five months before the primary. Ten months before the General Election.
Political ass kissing always reaps bad karma ! Reasonable judgement can only come after full consideration of the options.It looks like you were in amad race with Mike Hiob to kiss the ring of power.
just a thought says
nonsense.
paul says
We all say things we wish we could redo. Billy Graham once said in matters of divorce, “How do you unscramble eggs”. When our hearts become preoccupied with tearing each other down, then maybe we may need to look at ourselves and reassess things. Listening to Family Life Today, a Christian broadcast yesterday, they were interviewing a lady who suggested to the listeners to take the kindness challenge. I was intrigued and intend to do this myself. Check out the link below for more details. https://www.jointhekindnesschallenge.com/familylife
Lots of marriages have been transformed following the suggestions noted in the website and I was thinking what a different world it would be if our politicians would try and say something nice to each other and look for the good in others. And yes, I am guilty of doing stupid stuff as well and hope to take this 30 day challenge and see what happens!
1st Active Mom says
Not my comments…only the first one is, Really low to hijack someone’s user name,
Active dad says
Is your whole world lost now? Your entire life revolves around your online identity
The True Test of Government says
Burbey’s idiotic statement aside, I didn’t think Harris paid any attention to events having to do with Harford County, busy as he is watching the Stock Market make him more money.
Cdev says
If Andy Harris wants to be able to call for the HCEA presidents resignation he needs to be a member first!