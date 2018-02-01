Rep. Harris Calls For Resignation of Harford County Education Association President

From Congressman Andy Harris:

On January 31, an Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to West Virginia collided with a truck, resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Ryan Burbey, the president of the Harford County Education Association, shared a story about the accident on his Facebook page with the caption ‘Karma’. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement calling for Mr. Burbey’s resignation:

“As a member of the Education Subcommittee on Appropriations, I am appalled by Mr. Burbey’s decision to mock yesterday’s train crash that resulted in Christopher Foley’s death. This type of toxic, blindly partisan rhetoric is counter-productive and hateful, and it has no place in our educational system. Mr. Burbey has clearly disgraced his position as president of the Harford County Education Association. Because blatant partisanship and such stunning lack of compassion have no place in public education, he should resign immediately, and owes a sincere apology to the family of Mr. Foley, the other individual who was critically injured, and to all the citizens of Harford County whose trust he violated.”