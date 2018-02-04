Harford Students Count on Us: “Members of the Harford County Delegation have Signed on to Co-Sponsor Legislation Which Will Hurt Teachers and Schools”

From Harford Students Count on Us:

The 2018 Maryland General Assembly Legislative Session has just begun and already members of the Harford County Delegation have signed on to co-sponsor legislation which will hurt teachers and schools. Delegate Rick Impallaria is co-sponsoring “Right to Work” legislation. If HB 264 were enacted it would severely hamper teachers’ ability to organize and enforce their contracts. Please email Delegate Impallaria urging him to withdraw his support for this harmful legislation. rick.impallaria@house.state.md.us

Delgate Andrew Cassilly, Delegate Teresa Reilly, Delegate Glen Glass, Delegate Rick Impallaria, Delegate Susan McComas, Delegate Pat McDonough, Delegate Kathy Szeliga, Senator Robert Cassilly and Senator J. B. Jennings have all signed on to sponsor legislation initiated by Governor Hogan erroneously dubbed the Protect Our Students Act of 2018 (HB0351/SB0301).

This deceptive legislation will roll back many of the important protections we worked so hard to enact last year with the Protect Our Schools Act. It will increase the weight “Academic Indicators” play in school performance evaluation to 80%. This would represent a return to the test and punish regime of No Child Left Behind.

This legislation will ultimately result in more testing, more ineffectual remediation classes, as well as, fewer arts, humanities, physical education and elective classes. It will also increase the burden of standardized tests upon our students and our schools. Most importantly, it will open the door to private charter take-overs of our public schools and will prevent schools from addressing the needs of our most needy students by reducing their complicated lives to test scores, graduation rates and grades.

We cannot allow devastating legislation like this to pass. Email all the members of the Harford County Delegation who co-sponsored this terrible and short sighted legislation demanding they withdraw their support.

Andrew.Cassilly@house.state.md.us

glen.glass@house.state.md.us

rick.impallaria@house.state.md.us

susan.mccomas@house.state.md.us

Teresa.Reilly@house.state.md.us

kathy.szeliga@house.state.md.us

Bob.Cassilly@senate.state.md.us

jb.jennings@senatestate.md.us

This legislation was introduced without the input of educators, solely to support Governor Hogan’s anti-union privatization agenda. We must tell our legislators in the most strident terms that we will not tolerate this kind of attack on our teachers, our students and our public schools.