Harford County Public Schools Citizen Advisory Committees Seek New Membership

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Board of Education of Harford County Public Schools is seeking applicants for membership on its Citizen Advisory Committees. Membership is open to all Harford County residents, including those without children in the school system. As an advisory, each committee makes recommendations to the staff coordinator who serves as designee to the Superintendent of Schools.

Each committee will meet on a regular basis, or as necessary to accomplish its charge. New members are confirmed in May; members are assigned to one-, two-, or three-year terms.

Regular attendance is vital to maintain the continuity, sustainability, and effectiveness of the committee. Any member who is absent from fifty percent or more of the scheduled meetings during a twelve-month period shall be eligible for removal from a committee upon the recommendation of the staff coordinator to the Board of Education.

Residents of Harford County interested in serving as a member of any one of these committees should complete an application, available on www.hcps.org, and submit it to Communications, Harford County Public Schools, 102 S. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, Maryland 21014. Information requested will include the name of the committee, complete contact information (name, address, telephone number) and background information containing: membership in community, social and civic groups; occupation; level of schooling; availability to attend evening meetings; and reasons for wanting to serve on the committee. In addition, applicants are encouraged to provide at least one letter of support. Letters of support must be from outside of Harford County Public Schools and the Board of Education of Harford County and received on or prior to the submission deadline.

The deadline for application is March 15, 2018. The Citizen Advisory Committee coordinators will notify all applicants of membership following the Board appointments in May 2018.

The Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee is open to any parent of a student with a disability and no formal application is needed. Meeting dates will be posted on the HCPS calendar for all parents and citizens interested in serving on the Special Education Advisory Committee.

A brief description of each Citizen Advisory Committee is listed below. Please contact the staff coordinator if you have questions concerning a specific committee.

Career and Technology Education

Coordinator: Mr. Rob Limpert – 410-588-5244

Members of the Career and Technology Education Advisory Council serve as advisors, advocates, and reviewers for Career and Technology Education Programs, which prepare students for further education and careers in current and emerging professions. The Council solicits participation from individuals representing businesses in the ten Maryland Career Clusters. Council meetings are held at Harford Technical High School from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Family Life Education

Coordinator: Mr. Joseph Harbert – 410-588-5274

This committee participates with the school system’s Family Life Education Committee in decisions regarding materials to be used in the kindergarten through twelfth grade educational program on Family Life and Human Development and HIV/AIDS prevention.

Gifted Education

Coordinator: Dr. Peter Carpenter – 410-588-5354

The Gifted Education Committee discusses and reviews the impact of the Gifted Education Program on higher student achievement.

Safety and Security

Coordinator: Mr. Donoven Brooks – 410-638-4242

This committee provides input into program improvements and initiatives in the school system. It reviews existing procedures pertaining to safety and security.

Special Education

Coordinator: Dr. Susan Austin – 410-588-5246

The Special Education Committee works in conjunction with the requirements of IDEA in supporting an advisory council for parents of students with disabilities. All members of our community who have an interest in supporting the needs of children with disabilities are encouraged to join this group. The committee studies the impact of special education services, programs of instruction, and service models. No application process is needed to serve on this committee.