Reel News: Week of Feb. 9, 2018 — Fifty Shades Freed, Peter Rabbit, 15:17 to Paris

Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Fifty Shades Freed

Directed by James Foley

Rated R for strong sexual content, nudity, and language

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.

This is the type of film where being “edgy” comes second to product placement. To quote another critic, “one of the more emotionally detailed performances is given by a product-placement Audi.” Coherent plot gives way to montages of the previous film’s plot; all of which are more entertaining than this version. That’s not saying much either. This is as bad as it gets.

One out of Five Stars

Peter Rabbit

Directed by Will Gluck

Rated PG for some rude humor and action

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

Remember Poochie? He’s a rabbit now. This is Hollywood at it’s worst; taking the faint outlines of a classic story and making it insufferably “cool.” Kids don’t need this. Adults need it even less. Read the book to your little ones instead.

One out of Five Stars

The 15:17 to Paris

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Rated PG-13 for bloody images, violence, some suggestive material, drug references and language

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris, an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

The film never quite lives up to its described pretense; that this all has some greater meaning. Instead we’re subjected to average scenes of average people. It simply isn’t as compelling as it portends despite Eastwood’s legendary drive to bring story to screen.

Two and a half out of Five Stars