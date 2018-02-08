Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Search Underway; Public Forums Set

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Board of Education of Harford County (Board) has begun the search process for a new superintendent of schools for Harford County Public Schools (HCPS). Barbara P. Canavan, current superintendent of schools, announced her retirement effective June 30, 2018.

In order to implement an equitable and transparent search, the Board has contracted with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) to help facilitate the search process. MABE represents Maryland boards and has an established relationship with all Maryland school districts, the Maryland State Department of Education, and education leaders across the country. The contracted services will cost approximately $29,000.

MABE consultants will work with the Board and stakeholder groups to identify necessary qualities and characteristics for the new superintendent. Once that is accomplished, the consultants will begin advertising and recruiting candidates throughout the country.

“The Board is committed to a fair and thorough superintendent search. We look forward to reviewing community, student and staff input as we identify the qualities we are looking for in the next Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools,” said Board President Joseph Voskuhl.

In order to achieve the Board’s goal of engaging the community and identifying characteristics the community seeks in the school system superintendent, four public forums facilitated by MABE have been scheduled as follows:

– Wednesday, February 21, 4:30 p.m., at Aberdeen High School FOR HCPS EMPLOYEES

– Wednesday, February 21, 4:30 p.m., at Patterson Mill High School FOR HCPS EMPLOYEES

– Wednesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m., at Aberdeen High School FOR ALL INTERESTED COMMUNITY MEMBERS

– Wednesday, February 21, 6:30 p.m., at Patterson Mill High School FOR ALL INTERESTED COMMUNITY MEMBERS

– *SNOW DATE* Thursday, February 22, 4:30 p.m., at Aberdeen High School and Patterson Mill High School FOR HCPS EMPLOYEES; 6:30 p.m. at Aberdeen High School and Patterson Mill High School FOR ALL INTERESTED COMMUNITY MEMBERS

In order to provide an opportunity for all stakeholders to participate, those unable to attend an open forum are encouraged to contact Kathryn Blumsack at KBlumsack@mabe.org, to provide written input. Written input should address the following:

– list three to four things that show your county is the best place to live, learn, and work;

– list four to five qualities/characteristics you would like to see in the new superintendent;

– list one to two major challenges the new superintendent will face; and

– list two to three questions you would like the Board to include in candidate interviews.

Parents/guardians and other interested community members are strongly encouraged to partner with the school system during this important process by participating however they are able.

In addition, MABE will provide a presentation at the regularly scheduled Board of Education business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on February 12, 2018, to provide additional information on the search process.

HCPS remains committed to communicating with the public regularly throughout the superintendent search process. For more information, please visit the HCPS website, hcps.org, and click on the “Superintendent Search” button on the homepage.