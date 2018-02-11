Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Rev. Dr. C. T. Vivian to Visit Harford Community College

From Harford Community College:

A strategist in the movement spearheaded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Freedom Rider, Civil and Voting Rights Activist, Humanitarian, Social Justice Advocate, Crusader for Justice, and Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree. Reverend Dr. C. T. Vivian will visit Harford Community College on Thursday, February 15, at 6:30 PM in the Chesapeake Center Dining Rooms. Join us for a conversation with the Reverend. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at 443-412-2224. Inclement Weather Date: February 22, 2018

Once a Christian journalist, Dr. Vivian is best known for his work with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His work in Birmingham helped win the Civil Rights Bill, and in Selma, the Voting Rights Bill. He was involved in other movements including Nashville, TN; Danville, VA; St. Augustine, FL; and Chicago, IL. Dr. Vivian won his first non-violent direct action movement in 1947 by integrating restaurants in Peoria, IL. The summer following the Selma Movement, Dr. Vivian developed, organized, and launched Vision, an educational program that assisted over 700 Alabama students to attend college on scholarship. Vision would later be known as Upward Bound.

In 2008, Dr. Vivian founded the C. T. Vivian Leadership Institute, Inc. based in Atlanta, to create a model leadership culture for the purpose of training and educating the new generation of grass-roots leaders. He received an Honorary Doctorate from Morehouse College in 2010, served as National President of Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 2012, and currently serves as Dean of the Urban Institute at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, GA.

In 2013, Dr. Vivian was awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Among his many leadership roles, he has served on the board of the Center for Democratic Renewal and the National Voting Rights Museum. He is currently Board Chair of BASIC Diversity, Inc., the nation’s oldest diversity consulting firm. He has provided civil rights counsel to Presidents Johnson, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, and Obama, and he continues to lecture on racial justice and democracy throughout the world.