Joppa Detective Among Baltimore City Police Officers Convicted in Federal Racketeering Conspiracy

From the U.S. Prosecutor’s Office in Baltimore:

On February 12, 2018 a federal jury has convicted Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl, age 47, of Joppa, Maryland and Detective Marcus Roosevelt Taylor, age 30, of Glen Burnie, Maryland for racketeering conspiracy and racketeering offenses, including robbery and overtime fraud.



The conviction was announced by Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Don A. Hibbert of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; Chief Terrence B. Sheridan of the Baltimore County Police Department; and Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler Harford County Sheriff’s Department.



Hersl and Taylor were convicted of racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, and Hobbs Act Robbery. The two defendants were acquitted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.



According to evidence presented at the three-week trial, Hersl and Taylor stole money, property and narcotics from victims, some of whom had not committed crimes; swore out false affidavits; submitted false official incident reports; and engaged in large-scale over time and attendance fraud.



In some cases, there was no evidence of criminal conduct by the victims; the officers stole money that had been earned lawfully. In other instances, narcotics and firearms were recovered from arrestees. In several instances, the defendants did not file any police reports. The amounts stolen ranged from $200 to $200,000.



Count One, racketeering conspiracy, charged 14 acts of robbery and extortion violations committed by Hersl and Taylor in 2015 and 2016 when they were officers in the police department’s Gun Trace Task Force, a specialized unit created to investigate firearms crimes.



Count Two, a substantive racketeering charge, alleged those crimes as well as 16 acts of robbery and extortion committed by Hersl and Taylor beginning in 2015, before they joined the task force.



Count Three and Five, charged Taylor and Hersl, respectively with Hobbs Act Robbery and Extortion.



Count Four and Six, charged Taylor and Hersl, respectively with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence



It was proven at trial that Hersl and Taylor stole money, property, and narcotics by detaining victims, entering residences, conducting traffic stops, and swearing out false search warrant affidavits. In addition, the defendants prepared and submitted false official incident and arrest reports, reports of property seized from arrestees, and charging documents.



The following six co-defendants had all previously pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges;



Sergeant Thomas Allers, age 49, of Linthicum Heights, Maryland Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo, a/k/a GMoney and Mike, age 36, of Owings Mills, Maryland; Detective Evodio Calles Hendrix, age 32, of Randallstown, Maryland; Sergeant Wayne Earl Jenkins, age 37, of Middle River, Maryland; Detective Jemell Lamar Rayam, age 37, of Owings Mills; Detective Maurice Kilpatrick Ward, age 37, of Middle River.



Hersl and Taylor each face 20 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy, 20 years in prison for racketeering, and 20 years in prison for Hobbs Act Robbery.



Sentencing dates for Hersl and Taylor have not yet been scheduled.



Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI, DEA, Baltimore County Police Department, and Harford County Sheriff’s Department for their work in the investigation. Acting U.S. Attorney Schenning also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leo J. Wise and Derek E. Hines, who prosecuted this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case.