Del. Lisanti: Pair of Bills Prohibit Motor Vehicle Insurance Discrimination

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

Dear Friends,

As many of you know, I have the great privilege to sit on the House Economic Matters Committee (ECM) while serving in the Maryland General Assembly. My committee deals with a large scope of issues including economic development, alcoholic beverages, public utilities, insurance and business regulation, consumer protection, bankingm science and technology.

I would like to take this opportunity to update you on some important legislation ECM heard this past week. On Thursday hearings were held on HB 656 & 657 regarding motor vehicle insurance discrimination. These two bills would prohibit an auto insurance company from setting rates based on gender, marital status or level of education. Rate surveys show that single or divorced women pay more than single or divorced men. Is that fair? Or should we focus rates on individual driving records?

Bond Bill Legislation

This session I’m pleased to have filed 1.046 Million dollars in Bond Bill requests for outstanding capital projects in Harford County. These projects support a diverse spectrum of community interests and I’m proud to be working with these great organizations.

– $500,000 for the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC)

– $250,000 for the Aberdeen Proving Ground Discovery Education Center

– $200,000 for the Historical Society

– $96,000 for the Historic Colored School Foundation.

Over the past three years, I have worked vigorously to bring an additional $850,000 back to Harford County through the bond bill process. Past project funding includes $500,000 for renovations to Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, $100,000 towards the Fire & Rescue boat in Havre de Grace, $100,000 to the American Indian First Contact Heritage Park, $100,000 to the development of the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences at Aberdeen Proving Ground, and $50,000 to The Epicenter at Edgewood. I look forward to continue working with our community partners and the House Appropriations Committee in seeking additional funds in Fiscal Year 2019.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns regarding legislation or how I can assist you. It’s a great privilege to serve the people of Harford County and I appreciate hearing from you while serving in Annapolis.

Sincerely,

Mary Ann Lisanti

Delegate, District 34A