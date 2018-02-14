Repeat Offender Arrested With Loaded Gun After Foot Chase in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On February 13, 2018 officers responded to a traffic complaint near the CSX tracks at W. Bel Air Avenue & Law Street, but instead ended up in a foot chase with an armed person.
While handling the traffic complaint an alert Officer Pietrogiacomo observed Ramone Armstrong, a person known to carry illegal firearms, walking in the area. Armstrong observed police and immediately turned and walked the other way. Officer Pietrogiacomo observed Armstrong “grab” his dip, which he recognized as a characteristic of an armed person. Officer Pietrogiacomo confronted Armstrong who initially stopped, again adjusted his “dip” and took flight on foot.
Armstrong was located after a foot chase that ended in the 100 block of W. Bel Air Avenue. Officers retraced Armstrong’s flight path and recovered a loaded .22 caliber Jennings handgun.
Officers had received a photograph of Armstrong displaying a nearly identical handgun as the one seized on a social media post prior to the incident.
Armstrong was processed and transported to the Harford County Detention Center.
Comments
Nicky A says
This is the 3rd time in less than 5 months he has been arrested with a firearm. The first charges were dropped somehow and then he was charged in November with armed robbery of a pizza delivery man. Now he is carrying again! Please keep him in jail this time. For the safety of the community and the schools in the area.
lon staghorn says
what is a ‘dip’?
Nick says
It’s where criminals frequently hide drugs and guns….basically tucked in the front of their pants. That’s why people end up getting shot when the police tell them not to move and they quickly drop their hands to their waistband.
Sometimes they’ll give their wares an extra flavoring and hide the drugs under their sack or in the back….women use their jail purse….if you don’t know what that is, think about it for a minute and you can probably figure it out.
Nick says
And he was grabbing his dip/adjusting his dip, to make sure the gun didn’t slip down his pant leg or pop up when he ran. It’s not a particularly secure place to carry a handgun and criminals frequently pat, grab, check it to make sure it’s still there and not sliding around or falling out.