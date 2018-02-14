Repeat Offender Arrested With Loaded Gun After Foot Chase in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On February 13, 2018 officers responded to a traffic complaint near the CSX tracks at W. Bel Air Avenue & Law Street, but instead ended up in a foot chase with an armed person.

While handling the traffic complaint an alert Officer Pietrogiacomo observed Ramone Armstrong, a person known to carry illegal firearms, walking in the area. Armstrong observed police and immediately turned and walked the other way. Officer Pietrogiacomo observed Armstrong “grab” his dip, which he recognized as a characteristic of an armed person. Officer Pietrogiacomo confronted Armstrong who initially stopped, again adjusted his “dip” and took flight on foot.

Armstrong was located after a foot chase that ended in the 100 block of W. Bel Air Avenue. Officers retraced Armstrong’s flight path and recovered a loaded .22 caliber Jennings handgun.

Officers had received a photograph of Armstrong displaying a nearly identical handgun as the one seized on a social media post prior to the incident.

Armstrong was processed and transported to the Harford County Detention Center.