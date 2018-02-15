Havre de Grace Doctor and Woman Arrested for Illegally Issuing and Distributing Prescription Drugs

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On February 9, 2018 the Havre de Grace Police Operations unit concluded a 10 month narcotics investigation resulting in the arrests of Dr. Thomas Francis Burke ,and Lindsay Nichole Smith of 200 block of Point Way in Havre de Grace.

With the assistance of the DEA, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harford County Joint Narcotics Task Force. Search and Seizure warrants were executed at the place of residence of Dr. Burke and Ms. Smith, as well as Dr. Burke’s office located in Bel Air Maryland.

The ongoing investigation determined that controlled prescription medications were being issued to unauthorized persons, and redistributed illegally within the community.

Both Dr. Burke and Ms. Smith were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Havre de Grace Police Department and later transported to the Harford County Detention Center for further processesing. Additional criminal and administrative charges are pending against Dr. Burke for violating the laws governing medical standards and practices.

If you know where illegal drug activity is taking place in the City of Havre de Grace please contact us at 410-939-2121 or message us through social media.

For additional information regarding this release, or any others, please contact the office of media relations at 410-939-2121.