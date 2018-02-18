Harford Community College Honors Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2018

From Harford Community College:

Harford Community College has named Michael Bishop, its first All-American in men’s soccer, and Lisa Parr Still, a record-setting, All-American women’s lacrosse player, to the HCC Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The College honored the Class of 2018 on February 2 during a special ceremony in advance of the Fighting Owls men’s basketball game against Garrett College. The Athletic Hall of Fame provides an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the College’s outstanding alumni, coaches and administrators. These individuals exemplify the hard work and dedication required to achieve greatness both on and off the playing field.

Michael Bishop (men’s soccer), a native of Liverpool England, enrolled at Harford in 1987. While at Harford, he earned the distinction of being the first Fighting Owl soccer player to receive All-America honors. In addition, he was also named to the all-MD JUCO Conference and all-Region 20 squads. Described by his teammates as a “player who could control the tempo and course of the game with his intensity,” he scored 24 points and helped lead the team to a 10-4-2 record in the 1987 season.

Michael transferred to Washington College where he continued to achieve success on the soccer field. He led the team in scoring, was named Most Valuable Player, and earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference honors. In 1990, he was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Most Valuable Player. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Washington College, becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college. He is currently the Territory Manager of Talent Acquisition for Kohl’s in Wilmington, Delaware.

Lisa Parr Still (women’s lacrosse) was a star for the Harford women’s lacrosse team in the 2007 and 2008 seasons, ranking in the top 10 in the nation in goals both years and finishing with a school record 86 goals and 102 points. As a sophomore, she ranked fifth in the NJCAA with 51 goals, earning All-American honors.

She later returned to Harford as an assistant coach of the women’s lacrosse team and also works as a grade school teacher. Now in her fifth year as a coach, her leadership helped the Fighting Owls to the Region 20 Championship in 2015. She has helped guide the team to winning seasons in each of her four previous seasons as a coach, for a combined 41-23 mark. Still graduated from Towson University in 2011 with a degree in health science.

“Our Hall of Fame members have created a legacy that not only enriches the quality of our athletic programming but strengthens the College’s reputation in the community,” said HCC Athletic Director Ken Krsolovic. “The College has a long history of strong athletic programming, and I have been pleased to continue this great tradition.”

The Harford Community College Athletic Hall of Fame inducted classes in 1992 and 1993. The Office of College and Alumni Development partnered with the Athletics Department in 2014 to revive the tradition and honor the legacy of contributors to the College’s athletics programs with a continued annual celebration.