Hickory Valvoline Oil Change, Office Building, Restaurant on DAC Agenda

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, February 21, 2018 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

AGENDA

1. Valvoline Instant Oil Change – Preliminary Located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Pritt Land and Conowingo Road (Route 1). Tax Map 41; Parcels 233 & 31. Third Election District. Council District D. Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P38-2018 Consolidate two lots into one lot/1 acre/B3. Received 01-24-18 Henley Enterprises, ETAL/Hickory One, LLC/FWA. Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. Valvoline Instant Oil Change – Site Located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Pritt Land and Conowingo Road (Route 1) Tax Map 41; Parcels 233 & 31. Third Election District. Council District D. Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S37-2018 Construct 2,535 sf Motor Vehicle Service Center w/1,200 sf Storage Bldg. and 2,304 sf two story Office Bldg. /1 acre/B3. Received 01-24-18 Henley Enterprises, ETAL/Hickory One, LLC/FWA.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

3. Anderson Property Located at the northwest corner of the Hickory Bypass (US 1 BYP) and North Fountain Green Road (Route 543) intersection. Tax Map41; Parcel 319. Third Election District. Council District C. Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S40-2018 Construct 7836 sf retail/restaurant w/drive-thru./1.14 acres/CI. Received 01-24-18 Caldicot Partners 2 LLC/Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN