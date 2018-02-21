Harford County Flag Lowered to Half-staff in Honor of Former Sheriff Robert E. Comes

From Harford County government:

Effective immediately, County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the Harford County flag lowered to half-staff in honor of Robert E. Comes, who served as Harford County’s sheriff from 1990 – 1994 and passed away on February 19, 2018.

County Executive Glassman has also issued the following statement:

“Harford County mourns the loss of our former sheriff. Sheriff Comes and I had a close working relationship when I served on the County Council, and he was always dedicated to protecting our citizens through local law enforcement.”

The Harford County flag will remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment, Tuesday, February 27, 2018.