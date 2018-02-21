Sen. Cassilly: Public Hearings Set on Express Toll Land Northbound Extension into Harford

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:

Friends,

The Maryland Transportation Authority will be holding two public meetings to provide information on the upcoming Express Toll Lane (ETL) northbound extension.

Monday, February 26 – Joppa Magnolia Fire Hall, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085

Tuesday, February 27 – American Legion Overlea-Perry Hall Post #130, 8666 Silver Lake Dr., Perry Hall, MD 21128

Both meetings are open house format, without a formal presentation, anytime from 4-7 p.m.

I-95 ETL Northbound Extension

This project will enhance the MDTA’s efforts to provide a safe and reliable drive for its customers and advances the Traffic Relief Plan that Governor Larry Hogan announced in December 2017. In addition, the proposed improvements will increase quality of life for numerous communities with the addition of four new noise walls and will replace or rehabilitate five bridges that are more than 50 years old. The extension is expected to be open to traffic in December 2022.

http://www.mdta.maryland.gov/Capital_Projects/I95ETLNB/Home.html

Bob Cassilly

Senator, District 34

www.bobcassilly.net

Bob.Cassilly@senate.state.md.us