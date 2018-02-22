Bel Air Independence Day Committee Seeks “Miss Bel Air 2018”

From the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.:

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., the non-profit all-volunteer group that produces the parade, fireworks and all other events in the Town of Bel Air each July 4th, announces that it is seeking to crown a Miss Bel Air Independence Day 2018!

The title holder, the 8th consecutive, familiarly known as “Miss Bel Air,” will serve as hostess and participant in one of the region’s largest 4th of July celebrations, taking place from dawn to night on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, and will also help promote the event in the weeks leading up to the event.

Events on Independence Day include the flag-raising at 6:45 am in front of Bel Air High School, the traditional Pancake Breakfast, Horseshoe Pitching in Rockfield Park, and family-friendly contests in Shamrock Park including the Water Balloon Toss, Costume Contest, Uncle Sam Says, and the Watermelon Eating Contest. Finally, Miss Bel Air 2018 will lead the parade down Main Street in Bel Air at 6 pm.

Miss Bel Air, representing Bel Air and the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, competes for the title of Miss Maryland in late June 2018, a part of the Miss America Pageant process.

To qualify for the position of MISS BEL AIR INDEPENDENCE DAY, an applicant must:

• Be a female at least 17 years old as of January 1, 2018, but no older than 25 by December 31, 2018.

• Be single and never have been married.

• Live, work full time, or attend school full time in Maryland (residence in or around Bel Air, Maryland, is preferred but not mandatory).

• Be at least a high school senior as of the 2017-2018 academic year.

• Be a U.S. Citizen.

• Meet character criteria as set forth by the Miss America Organization.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must be available to speak on behalf of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee to organizations such as the Harford County Council and the Town of Bel Air Commissioners.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must commit the entire day of July 4, 2018, in Bel Air, Maryland, to carrying out the duties of the position.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must agree to raise $250 for the Miss America National Platform: Children’s Miracle Network.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must agree to attend the Miss Maryland Pageant mandatory orientation meeting, and compete for the title of Miss Maryland 2018 in Hagerstown, Maryland.

• Miss Bel Air Independence Day must agree to meet the time-commitment and responsibilities as set forth by the Miss Maryland program, should Miss Bel Air Independence Day win the title of Miss Maryland.

The position of Miss Bel Air is chosen via interview. The deadline for communicating interest to the Committee is March 1, 2018; the deadline for submitting a resumé to the committee via e-mail is March 15, 2018. Interviews will be held in March, with the goal of choosing Miss Bel Air 2018 no later than April 2, 2018.

All interested persons should visit the Committee Web Site at http://belairjuly4.org/miss-bel-air.php and follow the instructions, or call 410-879-4245.

Previous holders of the Miss Bel Air Independence Day title have, at the Miss Maryland Pageant, won the Talent Competition, been named Finalists and won the honor of “Miss Congeniality.”