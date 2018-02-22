Dollar General Store Proposed in Pylesville; Community Input Meeting Set

From Friends of Harford:
Community Input Meeting for Dollar General
Meeting Time: Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 6:00 pm
Meeting Place: Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, 4603 Rocks Road, Street, MD 21154
Location of proposed development- Located on the northeast corner of MD Route 24 (Rocks Road) at the intersection of MD Route 165 (Pylesville Road), Pylesville, MD 21132
Description of proposed development- Dollar General
Comments
Karen Novak says
No.
karma says
What the hell do they need another damn dollar general for? There are literally 6 within 5 miles of there! God damn monopolies!!
harford hill billie says
Awesome another mini walmart.
I love Dollar General.