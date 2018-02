From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will host a town hall meeting to answer constituent questions about the various immigration reform issues that have been raised by President Trump and Members of Congress. All residents of Maryland’s First District are welcome to attend the event and ask questions.

Date: March 1, 2018

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Location: Joppa-Magnolia VFC

1403 Old Mountain Road S, Joppa, MD 21085