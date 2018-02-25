Harford County Education Association Endorses Williamson and Robinson for Board of Education

From the Harford County Education Association:

The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) proudly announced their endorsement of Al Williamson and Jansen Robinson to serve as members of the Harford County Board of Education.

“Mr. Robinson has done a tremendous job representing District A. He has consistently pursued equity and efficiency in our schools. Mr. Williamson has done a great job representing Harford County as an appointed member of the board of education. He understands the needs of the District D community and will be a strong advocate for our families,” said HCEA Vice President Chrystie Crawford-Smick.

We have been encouraged by Mr. Robinson’s and Mr. Williamson’s efforts to reform the status quo in Harford County Public Schools. HCEA is pleased to endorse Jansen Robinson for Harford County Board of Education in District A and Al Williamson for Harford County Board of Education in District D. HCEA vets all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.