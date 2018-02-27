The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Harford County Executive, Sheriff, School Superintendent to Lead Public Discussion on School Safety

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Florida, and in light of numerous recent unfounded threats to school safety in Harford County, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Public Discussion on School Safety. Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler will be joined by County Executive Barry Glassman, Superintendent of Schools Barbara Canavan, and other public officials to discuss safety within our public schools with members of the public and to hear ideas and concerns from the public.

The forum will be held Thursday night at The John Carroll School, however, this ticketed event sold out of nearly 1,000 tickets in just over 24 hours.

