State of Emergency in Harford Due to Winter Storm Riley; Damaging Winds Causing Power Outages, Hazardous Conditions

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman declared a local state of emergency at 10 p.m. on March 2 due to widespread power outages, downed trees, and hazardous travel conditions caused by damaging winds from Winter Storm Riley. The county executive’s action follows a state of emergency declared by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and will allow Harford County to apply for federal funds to recoup storm-related expenses.

“As Winter Storm Riley continues to impact Harford County, I urge our citizens to stay off the roads and stay inside if possible,” County Executive Glassman said. “Our Emergency Operations Center remains activated with dedicated staff and first responders working around the clock to assist citizens throughout the storm.”

For further updates, please follow Harford County Emergency Services and Harford County Government on social media or call the emergency services information line at 410-838-5800.

