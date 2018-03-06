21-Lot Roberts Crossing Development Proposed in Fountain Green

From Friends of Harford:
Development Advisory Committee
Meeting Notice
Meeting Time: Wednesday, March 7, 2018 9:00am
Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room
Roberts Crossing Located on the east side of Fountain Green Road (Route 543); north of East Wheel Road.Tax Map 50; Parcels 4 & 99. Third Election District. Council District E.
VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE Plan No. P791-2016
Revises previously approved plan by creating four additional residential lots for a total of 21 lots./15.68 acres/R2/R1. Received 02-07-18 Patricia Roberts/Michael & Marion Gullivan/South Fountain Green, LLC Bay State Land Services, Inc. Proposed Plan:
