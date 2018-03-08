Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Canavan: Student Walkout Presents Threat to Safety

From Harford County Public Schools:
Dear Parents, Guardians and Students of Harford County Public Schools,
In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, we understand that there are many raw emotions among our students. We are aware that there are national organizations encouraging students to walk out of school on March 14, 2018. We cannot condone students leaving classes during the instructional day to participate in this activity. It presents, paradoxically, a threat to student safety, as word of the walkout has been widely disseminated and students who go outside could become more vulnerable. We do not have adequate staffing and resources to supervise students who leave the school building to participate in a walkout.
Providing students with a voice on March 14 is important to us as a school system. Keeping students safe while they discuss their feelings surrounding the recent tragedy is our priority. We have prepared a learning module that will provide students with an opportunity to share their feelings about recent events across the nation and will allow them to speak about solutions in a structured way. This activity will take place on March 14 in secondary schools across the county at 10:00 a.m. This activity will provide a means for students of varying perspectives to engage in a positive dialogue while remaining in a safe and secure environment.
We ask for the assistance of parents and guardians as well as the understanding of students in seeing that the proposed walkout cannot be sanctioned. Students who leave buildings may be subject to disciplinary action for disrupting school operations.
Sincerely,
Barbara P. Canavan
Superintendent, Harford County Public Schools
Comments
M siero says
A learning module – really?
Do you not listen to the students and their
Families- my kids graduated from Bel Air almost 2 years ago/and I would be in support of what John Carroll is doing. Have your teams make it a positive experience , support their voice- I’m sure they will be happy with a learning module.
SoulCrusher says
They get a voice when they graduate or turn 18. Until that time, their voices should be overshadowed by the voices of their parents. If you can’t understand this please go talk to your kids about the dangers of eating “Tide Pods”.
Rjbaskins says
Last month they were trying to get teenagers from eating Tide Pods, this month all the kids are experts on the government.
SoulCrusher says
Like the opinions of those who need to be told NOT to eat a “Tide Pod” really matter…..
County Asshole says
It’s not really about being “heard” most of these kids just want an excuse to skip class.
SoulCrusher says
I didn’t realize an excuse was needed to skip class, we just didn’t go because that was what we felt like doing. When Mom and Dad found out, they then did what they felt like doing. That’s why we didn’t skip class that much….
Brian says
Trying to quash the student voice by threatening disciplinary action. Well, you are playing your role well, stent you?
Joe Logic says
Really! How dare they threaten to enforce the rules and discipline those who break them! Who do they think they are – the administration?
SoulCrusher says
In my day, a suspension was a day home watching TV on your stomach because my butt hurt so bad from the belt lashing I received the night before. Guess what, we didn’t go get an AR-15 and shoot up the school either, we went back to the school and kept our mouth shut because that was what Mom and Dad told us to do…..
SoulCrusher says
Barbara Canavan, All that safety comes at a price of giving up freedom for security. Your schools have already altered the current mindset of most young people in that they believe in ideas that are completely un-American. We have seen a shift in thinking that does not promote freedom and seems to condone the abrogation of the Constitution so that we can all be SAFE, as long as we do what we are told. That is NOT freedom and the very idea that remaining in a school that tells students to go lock yourself in a classroom and wait, when an active shooter is roaming the halls to kill them, is the perfect example of why I wouldn’t listen to a damn thing coming out of your mouth. The answers are not giving up guns or creating safe zones or even putting police in the schools. The answer is parents getting back their parental rights to bust that ass when a kid deserves it and stop turning todays youth into a bunch lilly lappers who are actually controlling the parents. The world seems to have turned into what the movie “Demolition Man” prophesized and it literally makes me sick to my stomach.