Edgewood Man Dies in Accidental Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A man is dead and detectives are investigating following an accidental, self-inflicted, fatal shooting in Edgewood on Friday night.
On March 9, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Woodbridge Court in Edgewood for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim, identified as Tryon Aldo Vice, 28, of Edgewood suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Deputies immediately began performing e medical care until relieved by paramedics with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. Despite lifesaving efforts, Vice died on scene of his injuries.
The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Initial investigation, based on evidence found at the scene, has led detectives to believe Mr. Vice died of a single, accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound to his upper leg.
Comments
Mike says
Life’s a bitch……then you die.
Rjbaskins says
Probably sticking the gun in his waist band to go out for the night
K Quinn says
Had he been handling lawn darts instead of a gun he would still be alive. We need to make lawn darts legal again.
My name here says
Every firearm news article on here has someone mentioning lawn darts. Are you using multiple names and trolling? Sounds right.
I’d personally rather see 3 wheelers brought back for production than lawn darts.
H Feldersnatch. says
Yea but try to conceal carry a 3 wheeler and get back to us.
legalize lawn darts
SoulCrusher says
This guy must really enjoy Lawn Darts. There is no constitutional grant of authority to make Lawn Darts illegal. The prohibition on Lawn Darts is unconstitutional, henceforth it is illegal. I agree, legalize Lawn Darts…..
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot says
Is it possible that the person,s first name in this article is Tryvon not Tryon as reported. Tryvon has a small history on the Maryland Judiciary site.
MissingReagan says
What are the odds this was a legal firearm and the owner trained on a regular basis? #IAmTheNRA
Join @NRA
#LifeTimeMember
RU Kidding says
Regardless of what others are posting, my condolences to the family and friends of this young man.