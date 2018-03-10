Edgewood Man Dies in Accidental Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A man is dead and detectives are investigating following an accidental, self-inflicted, fatal shooting in Edgewood on Friday night.

On March 9, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Woodbridge Court in Edgewood for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim, identified as Tryon Aldo Vice, 28, of Edgewood suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Deputies immediately began performing e medical care until relieved by paramedics with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. Despite lifesaving efforts, Vice died on scene of his injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Initial investigation, based on evidence found at the scene, has led detectives to believe Mr. Vice died of a single, accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound to his upper leg.