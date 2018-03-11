Harford Community College Unveils New Logo for 60th Anniversary

From Harford Community College:
For the past several months, Harford Community College has been undergoing a rebranding process to create a visual identity (logo, wordmark and rollout advertising campaign) that is vibrant and reflects the future of the College. As part of the process, a new logo was designed and revealed for the first time tonight at Illuminate, a cocktail reception and fundraising event celebrating the College’s 60th anniversary.
Beginning Monday, March 12, the new logo will be used on parking lot banners, the marquee, indoor digital signs, the website, and other campus locations. Additional marketing materials will be revised in the near future.
After obtaining bids from several advertising agencies, Mission, a Baltimore-based design and digital agency, was selected to work on the rebrand with the HCC team. Mission asserts that a brand is an ideology that requires a tribe and a story that connects; it is not a logo, and a great brand is alive and ever-changing.
As Harford Community College positions itself for its next 60 years, the new brand is expected to increase recognition and help the College to even more closely establish itself with the community it serves as a place where curiosity meets possibility, new experiences become practical skills, and the future comes into focus.
Comments
G says
It looks like some sort of generic logo that a high school freshman cooked up in MS Word for a project due the next day,
The True Test of Government says
Is everyone sure it was not the college president’s grandchild who drew this in kindergarten?
HYDESMANN says
I wonder how much this will cost the taxpayers to change all of the signs, letterheads, flags, etc.
s says
Looks like a great and meaningful logo, for a child care center, not for a college
Jerry Stone says
Why are you so mean? It is highly professional and worth every penny.
Just Saying... says
“ideology that requires a tribe and a story” – How much did you pay for that? I have a story too, and it’ll be for free. It’s about a little child who cries out during the emperor’s parade of his “new clothes”. “But he isn’t wearing anything at all!” Look it up at the Harford County Public Library.
Stunned says
LMAO! HCC actually Paid a ‘Design Agency’ to pick a font and throw together some random (ugly) colored blocks. No one on the “HCC team” had the balls to stand up and just say “No!”? They should have held a contest amongst their Art Students. Without a doubt the outcome would have been significantly better (and certainly more fiscally responsible).
Incredulous says
That is awful! Ugly and unrelated to anything about college or community. I can’t help but wonder how much this cost. They probably used the same people who designed the awful Harford County Public Schools replacement logo.