Harford Community College Unveils New Logo for 60th Anniversary

From Harford Community College:

For the past several months, Harford Community College has been undergoing a rebranding process to create a visual identity (logo, wordmark and rollout advertising campaign) that is vibrant and reflects the future of the College. As part of the process, a new logo was designed and revealed for the first time tonight at Illuminate, a cocktail reception and fundraising event celebrating the College’s 60th anniversary.

Beginning Monday, March 12, the new logo will be used on parking lot banners, the marquee, indoor digital signs, the website, and other campus locations. Additional marketing materials will be revised in the near future.

After obtaining bids from several advertising agencies, Mission, a Baltimore-based design and digital agency, was selected to work on the rebrand with the HCC team. Mission asserts that a brand is an ideology that requires a tribe and a story that connects; it is not a logo, and a great brand is alive and ever-changing.

As Harford Community College positions itself for its next 60 years, the new brand is expected to increase recognition and help the College to even more closely establish itself with the community it serves as a place where curiosity meets possibility, new experiences become practical skills, and the future comes into focus.