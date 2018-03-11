Harford County Chamber of Commerce Announces 2018 Scholarship Opportunities

From the Harford County Chamber of Commerce:

Annually, the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation awards scholarships to remarkable young men and women graduating from Harford County high schools and adults, pursuing higher education. The 2018 scholarship applications are available online at harfordchamber.org.

There is a wide range of scholarship categories for high school seniors, including:

Arts, Media and Communication

Business, Finance and Information Technology

Chuck Boyle Business Scholarship

Service, Engineering and Technology

Health and Human Services

William B. Seccurro Teacher Education Scholarship

As well as a Technology/Trade scholarship, available for high school seniors and adult students, a scholarship available for Veterans and a general scholarship for adults seeking higher education.

“As a business association, we are proud to offer these scholarships for the education of our young adults that they may return to us and become a valued part of our businesses and community,” states Angela Rose, President and CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. Last year, the Harford Chamber was able to grant 10 scholarships to high school seniors, returning adults and veterans.

To download the 2018 Harford County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation Scholarship applications please go to: http://www.harfordchamber.org/resources/scholarships/