ACLU Urges Harford County Schools Not to Ban Students from Participating in Nationwide Walkout

From the American Civil Liberties Union:
Responding to complaints from parents and students that a March 7 letter from Harford County Schools seems to have banned participation in the nationwide “Walk Out for Safe Schools” planned for this Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland has written to Superintendent Barbara Canavan, cautioning that schools may not punish students more severely for leaving class to engage in free speech activity then they would for any other unexcused absence.
The national “Walk Out for Safe Schools” walkouts are being organized as peaceful walkouts from class that will last for 17 minutes, from 10 am to 10:17 am. The Harford County Schools letter suggested that students who participate would be disciplined for “disrupting school operations.”
“Under the First Amendment schools may not use the threat of more severe punishment to silence students’ political speech,” said Sonia Kumar, Staff Attorney at the ACLU of Maryland. Back in 1969, in Tinker v. Des Moines, the Supreme Court ruled that public school students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” When school officials threaten to impose discipline for particular speech, they are, in effect, prohibiting it.
Kumar continued: “We encourage Harford County Schools to adopt an approach similar to other Maryland school systems, which recognize students’ First Amendment rights and affirm that they will not single out politically-motivated absences from class for harsher punishment.”
The ACLU’s staff will remain in touch with the students and parents who have reached out to us to ensure that students are not wrongly disciplined based on their First Amendment protected expression.
In addition, the ACLU today released a factsheet, “Know Your Rights: Student Walkouts in Public Schools.” Go to our website to see the factsheet and the ACLU of Maryland’s letter to Harford County Schools: http://www.aclu-md.org/
Comments
harford county constitutionalist says
Have the parents of any student that wishes to walk out come to the school and sign their student out. If the parents cannot be bothered to do this, then they can stay in class. This is not restricting free speech this is not accepting students walking out of the school without permission. Tinker was about wearing armbands, that is completely different than walking out of school without permission.
Maroon says
You should really take the word “”constitutionalist” out of your name until you figure out what it means.
Kc1103 says
I honestly don’t know why the school system doesn’t say, “Students who leave school without permission, regardless of reason, will have to face the consequences established in the school handbook,” and leave it at that. It’s literally just cutting class/school or leaving the building without permission. I don’t know why people are even confused about it. If the student decides to leave without permission, they get written up. Period. The same as a kid leaving to go smoke a doobie or whatever kids do these days. The school system didn’t even need to get crazy and make a statement like this.
Hugh G. Rection says
Screw the ACLU! What’s their stance on the 2nd Amendment for law-abiding citizens and their rights to bear arms? What’s their stance on freedom of religion in the schools and why prayers been banned at many schools? What’s their stance on neo-nazis and white supremacist groups? What’s your stand on black lives matter another terrorist racist organizations? Phuck the ACLU they’re nothing but a bunch of retarded idiots.
Harford Resident says
I don’t want teachers armed unless they are Chris Kyle type experts. Joe Teacher who goes to the range once every 6 months is not the guy who I want waving his .357 magnum around the classroom.
Maroon says
Chris Kyle was killed but a nut with a gun how did training work out for him?
LOL says
“Maroon”
It’s unfortunate Mr. Chris Kyle was killed by a criminal.
I’m sure that training worked very well, as he was a Navy Seal and survived multiple combat tours.
Criminals kill all kinds of people to include those without a Navy Seal background.
Someone with elite military training could be killed in freak accident, like a tree falling on them.
What’s your point you’re trying to make, that the training was worthless as he was killed?
SoulCrusher says
That nut with a gun was a former US marine that had become suicidal and claimed PTSD was the reason for his murder of Kyle. Eddie Routh’s own Forensic Psychologist, whom was hired by his own defense team, found that he was in fact schizophrenic and had paranoid delusions. So yeah, he was killed by a nut with a gun who probably should’ve had his guns taken from him. That nut also had a lot of training, just like Kyle. You should think about that when you point out that you think Kyle’s training failed him….
Maroon says
Who said anything about his training failed him? I was merely pointing out even the best trained is no match for a nut with a gun. SoulCrusher why do you have to always make things up?
SoulCrusher says
Really? Whenever someone points to a man being killed and then points out “how did training work out for him?”, implies that the training failed him as it did not save him. I don’t make things up and you did imply Kyle’s training failed him. What a “Maroon”…..
LOL says
“Harford Resident”
But there is probably a deputy, or an incorporated town (city) Police officer designated the “School Resource Officer” in a lot of these schools who probably aren’t the “Chris Kyle expert” neither. You’re okay with that, too?
I’m sure a lot of Police officers have hobbies with firearms and spend (personal) time practicing. I’m not so sure they are all given hundreds of hours of employer training specifically for firearms.
Maybe you should ask a personal friend who’s a cop how much “gun” training they get while on the job?
P.s. I doubt many teachers would carry a .357 magnum revolver. Maybe you have watched the Hollywood films “Dirty Harry” genre a little too much?
These days it’s mostly about capacity (something anti gun people love to ban) and manageable recoil.
Quite a few gun manufacturers produce small to medium sized 9mm that fit that niche very nicely.
I hope this has helped.
LOL says
Social Media has made a lot of people retarded. I hope you’re offended because it’s meant to be an insult.
When I go eat at a restaurant, 50 percent or more people I glance at are holding their phones in their face or these electronic devices are on the table next to their plate of food, no participation in social interaction with the others at their table. They’re all too busy clicking “like” or something.
I’m not totally sure I understand the “defy authority” shtick that’s being lumped around, but it’s also from the same group that wants to ban everything.
Example: that statue is offensive, time to ban it.
The True Test of Government says
Ah, the ACLU!
Everybody both loves and hates them, depending on the issue involved. They’re so consistent.
They must be doing something right,
B says
The ACLU has no leg r to stand on in this matter. If they did they would have already filed suit in Harford County District Court.
Tonya Reeder says
Your sentence makes no sense. “no leg r to stand.” Perhaps you should consult a dictionary before responding.
B says
Sorry, fat fingers. Just eliminate the “r.” Hope that helps.
Fiver says
Patience, Grasshopper.
ACLU needs to grow a set says
You got to love the ACLU the way they pick and choose what cause they are going to rally around. To me they are a bunch of cowards. They will go after a school for having a live nativity scene because they are confident that good Christians won’t retaliate. However they don’t have the stones to take issue with the Mayor of New York who on a regular basis shuts down city streets, blocking free passage, for Muslims to pray. He utilizes city money for police protection and public works people to clean up after them.(That is another story about what is left in the street to be cleaned up) While I’m on my rant let me change gears and talk about Joy Behar another liberal coward. She has no problem maligning the Vice President about his statement that Jesus speaks to him. You never hear her making any comments about the numerous Muslim extremeist who following the words of Ala commit frequent horrible acts against innocent people. What does Joy have to say about that? I will tell you. Nothing. Why? Because she like other liberals will attack conservative christians beacause the will not retaliate.
Harford Resident says
I don’t care what happens in new York City. This is Harford County.
Alice Yantz says
Sod off.
Fiver says
That our VP is hearing voices should be of concern to everyone.
Johnny B. Goode says
Have an excavation drill at that time. Stay out 17 minutes and come in. That would solve the problem. This is no learning activity for students. Who cares if nothing gets done the other days of the year.
PainfulTruth says
ACLU? How about STFU.
John Paragon says
LOL! A comedian! SO FUNNY!!!!!!!!!
Cletus says
I see what you did there.
Mary Mary quite contrary says
Harford County schools overreact on this stuff. My daughter was wearing a pink kitty hat on the playground at recess last year and her teacher made her take it off.
SoulCrusher says
Has anyone else ever felt like all those who find everything so offensive are really offending all of us? Maybe we should tell those who find things so offensive that we are offended by their offensive misconceptions….