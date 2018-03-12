Havre de Grace Police Welcome 2 New Captains to Department

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Monday, March 5, 2018, Havre de Grace Police welcomed two new Captains to the department. The new Captains come to the department due to retirements of the former Captains. The new Patrol Captain is Jon Krass who served for twenty-eight (28) years with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and retired in February 2018 as the Commander for the Police Services Bureau, Special Operations Division. During his tenure with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Krass served as the Police Services Bureau, Southern Precinct Commander. As precinct commander, Capt. Krass supervised approximately 80 law enforcement and civilian personnel. His duties and responsibilities included identifying crime trends and then employing the proper crime-fighting strategies to address the problems. Capt. Krass oversaw both overtime and operations budgets for the Southern Precinct. Capt. Krass also conducted administrative reviews of various incidents such as the use of force, pursuits, citizens’ complaints, and community concerns.

The new Administrative Captain is Joe Alton who served with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department for twenty-six years (26) and retired in February 2018 as the Operations Commander of the Logistics Division. This position incorporates the management of several support units to include the Information Technology for Law Enforcement Unit, Fleet Services, Property/Evidence Unit, Quartermaster, Electronic Enforcement Unit, the management and oversight of the agency-wide Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management Systems. Prior to his assignment with the Logistics Division, Capt. Alton served as the Operations Commander of the Special Operations Division. His duties included tactical incident management of the MdTAPD Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigation Unit, Marine Unit, Collision Reconstruction Unit, K9 and Criminal Interdiction. Capt. Alton was also the Detachment Commander of both the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore Detachment. In both of these positions Capt. Alton had direct oversight and management of a specified police detachment and the personnel assigned to those stations. Associated responsibilities included the preparation and management of multi-million dollar budgets, equipment allocation and procurement, crime data management, and appropriate resource distribution.

Both Captains come to Havre de Grace with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Both Captains live with their families in the Havre de Grace/Aberdeen area. The Havre de Grace Police Department would like to welcome both Captains to Havre de Grace and wish them the best of luck in their new positions!