Sen. Norman’s Wife Linda Appointed to Fill His District 35 Seat

From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Linda Norman to the Maryland Senate. The governor made the appointment following recommendations from the Harford County and Cecil County Republican Central Committees. Linda Norman will replace her late husband, former Senator H. Wayne Norman Jr., in the Senate.

“While we are still shocked and saddened by the news of Senator Norman’s sudden passing, it is our responsibility to make sure that Harford and Cecil Counties are fully represented in our legislature,” said Governor Hogan. “Linda Norman is capable, qualified, and connected to the communities that she will be representing, and I have no doubt that she will serve her constituents well in this new role.”

Linda Norman has served as the office manager for a law firm in Bel Air for more than 25 years. Mrs. Norman has also worked extensively with The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region for the employment of individuals in the program. Previously, she served as treasurer of the Harford County Republican Club, and has continued her involvement in local politics and government for over 30 years. Linda and Wayne Norman were married for 42 years, and together raised their son and daughter, and recently welcomed a granddaughter.