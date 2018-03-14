Havre de Grace Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

From Maryland State Police:

A Harford County man was arrested and charged earlier today after a Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as George Kinney, 59, of Havre De Grace, MD., is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. Kinney was arrested on an arrest warrant and later transported to the Harford County Detention Center.

During January of 2018, investigators received multiple downloads of images depicting child pornography from a computer traced to Kinney. Shortly after 5:00 a.m. today, the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which consisted of the Maryland State Police and Homeland Security Investigations served a search and seizure warrant at Kinney’s residence. Investigators recovered electronic equipment that will be forensically examined.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation is ongoing.