Application Now Available for Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools

The Board of Education of Harford County (Board) is now accepting applications for the position of Superintendent of Schools. The Board will be filling the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of the current superintendent, Barbara Canavan. The Board has obtained the services of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

Information regarding the superintendent search can be found on the Harford County Public Schools website at http://www.hcps.org/boe/superintendentsearch/. The webpage includes a link to the application on the MABE website, as well as a summary of the criteria and characteristics the Board is seeking in a new superintendent.

First consideration application reviews will end on April 9, 2018. Interviews will be conducted in April and May 2018. The position will remain open until filled and starts July 1, 2018.

Questions regarding the application should be directed to Mr. William T. Middleton, Lead Consultant, MABE Superintendent Search Service, at 410-841-5414 or wmiddleton@mabe.org.