Del. Glass: “BGE Put a Smart Meter on My House Without Permission and My Electric Bill Doubled”

From Del. Glen Glass:
Maryland State Delegate Glen Glass from Harford County had three Smart Meter opt-out bills heard on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Economic Matters Committee. The Smart Meter bills are HB 1274, HB 1333 and HB 1463.
Delegate Glen Glass continues to fight against the abuse of Smart Meters by the MONOPOLY Utility Companies, along with MARYLANDSMARTMETERAWARENESS.ORG
Delegate Glen Glass said, “Smart Meters only benefit the utility companies, not the citizens of Maryland. They also cause electric bills to go up through the roof; BGE put a Smart Meter on my house without permission and my electric bill doubled. A Senator had his bill tripled by a SM. I believe there are many others who have been price gauged by BGE/PEPCO. The CITIZENS of MARYLAND are NOT an ATM MACHINE for BGE, PEPCO, or other Utility Companies. After five recent rate increases, the citizens of Maryland need a break. Don’t forget Deregulation in 1999 that doubled electric rates on all citizens and businesses.”
It has been proven that BGE/PEPCO is hot swapping meters, which is very dangerous and can cause fires. The Smart Meters are also making those who have EHS, electro hypersensitivity, very ill. To top it off, Smart Meters are not exactly impenetrable. Research has shown that they can be hacked into, just like any other wireless device. As a homeowner, you have the right to say what happens on your property. There have been issues of BGE showing up on people’s property, without permission, to switch out meters. Recently we have been getting phone calls and emails from people, who pay the opt out fee, who are being threatened by BGE to switch out their meter for the new meter or else their power will be shut off. Delegate Glen Glass said, “My bills would give people the right to opt out from Smart Meters and keep their old analog meter and get rid of the opt out fees. Marylanders, especially the poor and the elderly cannot afford the high bills caused by the smart meters and the FOREVER OPT OUT fees. It is about time that the utility companies and the public service commission started treating the citizens of Maryland with a little bit of respect. “AGAIN, the Citizens of Maryland are not an ATM MACHING for BGE and PEPCO.”
Delegate Glen Glass is a leader in the fight against Smart Meters and is working with Marylandsmartmeterawareness.org to pass legislation that protects the citizens of Maryland from the many dangers of smart meters.
Comments
The True Test of Government says
Poor Baby – The Russians did it!
Kharn says
How many months has Delegate Glass’s new meter been running?
The first month bill will be significantly different because someone actually read the previous meter when they unplugged it to install the smart meter, the next month will return closer to normal. Smart meters are more accurate and consistent, favoring the utility company getting paid for what they provided to you, while analog meters slow down over time and are less accurate to begin with, favoring the customer getting free energy.
Your Nuts says
Glass always complains but provides no proof of his bill doubling. People are allowed to opt out of having a smart meter and anyone that does should be required to prove they do not own a cell phone, have cordless phones TV remotes or WIFI internet service.
Fed Up says
8 years of the same BS. Outlandish claims. By now the brain tumor he claims you will get from these should have taken effect. Maybe there is something to this…his brain isn’t functioning as designed. The real embarrassment is Harford County elected him. There is more needed for a candidate than I saw him waving on the roadside…seems like a good guy. Cmon Harford County…read up on this goof. Even the Aegis endorsed him last election with no legislative accomplishments. So we see the Aegis doesn’t do their homework either.My assumption is his bill did not double…he just couldn’t do the math.
Fffr says
I don’t believe that the smart meters areore accurate. That’s what they want you to believe.y bill more than doubled after the smart meters were put in.
SoulCrusher says
We already covered this years ago on the Dagger. The smart meters are causing higher bills. but the actual increase is about 20%. If your bill doubled, then there is a serious issue.
Just do it says
Here is a great money making opportunity. Come up with a device that measures kilowatts, prove power companies are overcharging and take a percentage of the proceeds. Free idea and potentially worth millions. You are welcome
Pamela says
They went up my bill, both with the old meters and now these new ones. PEPCO went 35% one year in the early 2000s and 38% the next. Whatever happened to three or five percent increases? We sure as hell don’t get cost of living increases like that. Anyway, it’s too late to retrieve the old ones.