Del. Glass: “BGE Put a Smart Meter on My House Without Permission and My Electric Bill Doubled”

From Del. Glen Glass:

Maryland State Delegate Glen Glass from Harford County had three Smart Meter opt-out bills heard on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Economic Matters Committee. The Smart Meter bills are HB 1274, HB 1333 and HB 1463.

Delegate Glen Glass continues to fight against the abuse of Smart Meters by the MONOPOLY Utility Companies, along with MARYLANDSMARTMETERAWARENESS.ORG

Delegate Glen Glass said, “Smart Meters only benefit the utility companies, not the citizens of Maryland. They also cause electric bills to go up through the roof; BGE put a Smart Meter on my house without permission and my electric bill doubled. A Senator had his bill tripled by a SM. I believe there are many others who have been price gauged by BGE/PEPCO. The CITIZENS of MARYLAND are NOT an ATM MACHINE for BGE, PEPCO, or other Utility Companies. After five recent rate increases, the citizens of Maryland need a break. Don’t forget Deregulation in 1999 that doubled electric rates on all citizens and businesses.”

It has been proven that BGE/PEPCO is hot swapping meters, which is very dangerous and can cause fires. The Smart Meters are also making those who have EHS, electro hypersensitivity, very ill. To top it off, Smart Meters are not exactly impenetrable. Research has shown that they can be hacked into, just like any other wireless device. As a homeowner, you have the right to say what happens on your property. There have been issues of BGE showing up on people’s property, without permission, to switch out meters. Recently we have been getting phone calls and emails from people, who pay the opt out fee, who are being threatened by BGE to switch out their meter for the new meter or else their power will be shut off. Delegate Glen Glass said, “My bills would give people the right to opt out from Smart Meters and keep their old analog meter and get rid of the opt out fees. Marylanders, especially the poor and the elderly cannot afford the high bills caused by the smart meters and the FOREVER OPT OUT fees. It is about time that the utility companies and the public service commission started treating the citizens of Maryland with a little bit of respect. “AGAIN, the Citizens of Maryland are not an ATM MACHING for BGE and PEPCO.”

Delegate Glen Glass is a leader in the fight against Smart Meters and is working with Marylandsmartmeterawareness.org to pass legislation that protects the citizens of Maryland from the many dangers of smart meters.